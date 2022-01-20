Boris Johnson is a ‘liar’ who believes what he says – Yorkshire Post Letters

Boris Johnson's credibility continues to be called into question.

I NEVER cease to wonder how anyone with a modicum of common sense could have elected Boris Johnson as leader of any organisation, let alone as Prime Minister. We should be grateful that he was not around in 1939.

His problem is that, like all liars, he actually believes what he says. I would also suggest that anyone who attended public schools, such as Eton, Harrow and/or similar, should be barred from entering politics until they have lived and worked in the North of England for a minimum of two years. As for 10 Downing Street, maybe the time is ripe to convert the premises into a National Venue for Celebratory Parties – bring your own booze – open to anyone with the exception of members of any political party.

Downing Street staff held a lockdown party on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral where the Queen mourned alone in order to comply with Covid rules.

From: J A King, Thurgoland, Sheffield.

WHAT a brilliant letter by the grieving Jacqueline Walker (The Yorkshire Post, January 17) on the positivity which, I am afraid, is so lacking in almost all the media these days.

She is not trying to score political points but accepting the facts as they are in these unprecedented times. The Government, I think, should be congratulated for the way in which they handled the pandemic with regard to the vaccination programme and trying to keep the economy in some order.

From: Terry Palmer, South Lea Avenue, Hoyland, Barnsley.

I WOULD just like to say a big thank you to Jacqueline Walker who puts into perfect context all this ‘hullaballoo’ about the Tories and their parties. It had to take a woman to give us sense on the subject, didn’t it? Take note, Keir Starmer.

From: Clark Cross, Springfield Road, Linlithgow.

JOHN G Davies shows his contempt for those of us who dare suggest fracking as a way to reduce energy bills and to stop the lights going out (The Yorkshire Post, January 17).

For the past week gas has been supplying 49.2 per cent of our electricity, nuclear 15.7 and wind 19.4. The figures for the last month were gas 39.3, nuclear 19.2 and wind 23.6. For the last year gas 41.7, nuclear 16.4 and wind 18.9. What does he suggest that can replace gas and nuclear in the short term?

From: A J A Smith, Cowling.

WHY is it that the Conservative Party enthuses ‘conservative’ policies and values when seeking election and in the midst of a crisis, but once in office, conveniently ignore them and set off in the other direction?