Boris Johnson offers only a predictably tawdry PMQs performance - The Yorkshire Post says

But beleaguered Boris Johnson’s performance at PMQs today was just another page from his predictable tawdry playbook.

We’ve seen it before, and we’ll likely see it again: the pretence of remorse one day, the bellicose jester routine the next.

His desperate jokes become less funny with each appearance, however, as punchlines fail to land and his transparent deflections of legitimate points made by members opposite only appear symptomatic of a deep-rooted contempt for the public – one which may well bloody his nose at the local elections two weeks from today.

Boris Johnson.

His Cabinet colleagues and backbenchers, too, must take responsibility for laughing along with the first sitting Prime Minister sanctioned for breaking the law – after receiving a fixed penalty notice for breaching his own Covid-19 rules – and one they are apparently content to offer a stay of execution.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak, however, who looked utterly pained sitting next to Mr Johnson in the House of Commons on Tuesday, was conspicuous by his absence today.

Labour hopes to pile on the pressure with a vote – as the PM is in India tomorrow – on whether to refer him to the privileges committee to determine whether he misled Parliament.

For all Mr Johnson’s glib claims that the British public simply want him to get on with delivering for them, this is far from over.

Headlines of scandal upon scandal are occurring at a time when the electorate are facing the most drastic drop in living standards for decades.