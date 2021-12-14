Boris Johnson will never be above scrutiny as first Omicron death announced – The Yorkshire Post says

Boris Johnson during a visit to a Covid vaccine centre where he dodged questions about multiple Downing Street scandals.

Quite the opposite. Never has it been more important for the Prime Minister to be scrutinised after a series of scandals, both personal and political, saw public trust in his leadership – and judgement – implode.

This explains why Mr Johnson’s decision to make an emergency address to the nation, and avoid questions about the new threat to health and freedoms, was as questionable as his bluster when he was challenged about Downing Street’s many scandals during a visit to a Covid vaccine centre.

And all this before tonight’s votes where the Government will be dependent on the support of Labour MPs to pass potentially lifesaving public health regulations – and the public’s growing difficulties obtaining Covid lateral flow tests due to high demand.

As such, it is critically important that Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker, and the Government, put in place plans for the recall of Parliament over the Christmas period if the Covid crisis deteriorates and requires new regulations to be activated to counter the spread of infections.

For, while Parliament is not due to sit from this Thursday until January 5, it is sovereign, a critical point reaffirmed when the Johnson government’s Brexit prorogation in August 2019 was ruled unlawful by the courts.

And, while there’s great sympathy and concern over such a serious threat to health on the eve of Christmas, it is not an excuse – or justification – for the PM and his Ministers avoiding scrutiny and the type of questions that could, in fact, enhance Britain’s response to the pandemic.

It’s called democracy and not even Mr Johnson’s great hero Winston Churchill was immune from this duty at the height of the Second World War.

