Boris Johnson disarray puts nation’s health at risk as Omicron emergency declared – The Yorkshire Post says

Boris Johnson continues to be mired by scandal.

Boris Johnson’s national TV address and call-to-arms over vaccines enabled him to avoid any questions about the multiple scandals that have led to such a collective loss of trust in his integrity.

Dominic Raab, the PM’s supposed deputy, equally bereft of credibility in the wake of the Afghanistan crisis and his assertion, just last Tuesday, that no new Covid restrictions would be required in the near future.

Deputy Prime minister Dominic Raab is bereft of credibility following the Afghanistan crisis - and his demotion from the Foreign Office to Ministry of Justice.

Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, appearing to disappear from public view – presumably to distance himself from Downing Street scandals – while having no plans to support those firms and families that will be hit by new rules.

Meanwhile Tory MPs rebelling to such an extent that the Government finds itself dependent on Labour votes to approve new Covid protocols – safeguards that may not be sufficient to neutralise the new threat.

Rarely, if ever, has Britain been so poorly led at a time of crisis while others, like Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, are brazen over the promotion of their leadership ambitions.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is trying to distance himself from Downing Street's scandals.

Even Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi, who did, to his credit, front up yesterday, could not give a definitive answer when asked if Mr Johnson will resign if it is found that the PM did mislead Parliament over the Downing Street parties. This, he stressed, will be a matter for Cabinet Secretary’s Simon Case report.

But all this comes back to the Omicron variant: Just how do Ministers expect to command the public’s trust over the renewed restriction of liberties when they, and many of those around of them, appear to have shown such a disregard for them?

For, until Ministers reconcile this, the nation’s health will continue to be at greater risk – by its own government. How ironic.

