Boris Johnson's legacy of lies and a wasted mandate - The Yorkshire Post says

The multiple failures of delivering that flagship policy in particular are indictments in themselves.

To name a few, the scaling-back of HS2 and Northern Powerhouse Rail and choking prosperity; delays to the Transpennine Route Upgrade heaping misery on passengers; and one in three Yorkshire children living in poverty as the cost-of-living crisis only deepens.

Boris Johnson took his last PMQs today. Picture: Getty.

However Mr Johnson, typically, yesterday used his last PMQs – before stepping down in September – not to answer questions squarely but to use each chance as his own personal filibuster.

Meanwhile his backbenchers and Ministers, fresh from rightfully forcing him to resign, returned to nodding dog duties for his finale routine as zombie Prime Minister.

And it is all such a waste.

After winning a landslide majority of 80 seats in the 2019 General Election on the back of promises to the North of England, his swift demise leaves a toxic legacy.

Opinions differ about his handling of the pandemic and how that may have impacted his ability to create the great change this country, particularly the North, so desperately needs.

However, he has only himself to blame for ‘Partygate’ dishonesty, his transparent meddling in the Ministerial Code, and ignoring the warnings about former Chief Whip, Chris Pincher, among numerous other debacles.