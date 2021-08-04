Boris Johnson’s snub of Nicola Sturgeon does not bode well for Union – The Yorkshire Post says

After all, it is Mr Johnson who anointed himself as ‘Minister for the Union’ when he took office just over two years ago.

As Prime Minister, he wanted to signify his commitment to the whole of the United Kingdom and, in turn, neutralise continuing calls for Scottish independence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But, regrettably, Mr Johnson’s good intentions do not appear to have been matched by his deeds and pro-Unionists in Scotland regard the Tory leader as a hindrance to their cause.

Boris Johnson meeting Nicola Sturgeon at Bute House, Edinburgh, in July 2019; he's declined to meet the First Minister during his latest visit to Scotland.

And the fact that his trip north of the border does not include a visit to Bute House, the official residence of Scotland’s First Minister, reflects poorly on his approach and his judgement.

Perhaps Mr Johnson is still scarred by his visit to Edinburgh in July 2019, just 48 hours after taking office, when he received a frosty welcome from Ms Sturgeon and had to leave via a back entrance to avoid anti-Brexit protesters.

But the struggle against the Covid pandemic – and importance of the forthcoming COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow – should be sufficient grounds for the two leaders to meet and attempt to find common cause.

And while the differences of opinion over Brexit and the future of the Union are profound as the SNP looks to develop a renewed prospectus for independence, they, alone, should not prevent Mr Johnson and Ms Sturgeon from meeting.

Boris Johnson meeting Nicola Sturgeon at Bute House, Edinburgh, in July 2019; he's declined to meet the First Minister during his latest visit to Scotland.

Quite the opposite. It’s even more reason for the two leaders to have a civilised dialogue free from the type of rancour that characterised their previous encounters before Covid changed the UK’s political and economic landscape.

As such, Mr Johnson cannot expect to be taken seriously as ‘Minister for the Union’ if he’s unwilling or unable to fulfil his own remit.