Both Tories and Labour have a long way to go to winning the trust of farmers
In order to win back that trust, the Conservative party has a long way to go. It cannot simply rely on pointing out Labour’s flaws.
The Government’s missteps are all too clear to rural voters. And these voters are not necessarily going to land in the laps of the Tories with Nigel Farage’s Reform UK becoming an increasingly serious threat at the ballot box.
However, Shadow Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Victoria Atkins’ acknowledgement that both parties lost focus when it comes to farming’s importance to food production is a start to turning things around.
A lack of contrition at the Tory party conference for the mistakes the previous government made was evident. So for the Defra Secretary to acknowledge this is a welcome first step.
For Labour, the reality is that it has alienated rural communities at warp speed and it will need to work even harder to win trust amongst farmers.
Farmers cannot afford punitive tax policies being thrust on them. They don’t need trade deals that undercut them. And they could do without costs rising further,
Ordinary people are beginning to take notice of the rise in costs of groceries. There’s no reason why Labour should not be joining the dots and boosting domestic production to lower costs at the checkouts.