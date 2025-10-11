Both Tories and Labour have a long way to go to winning the trust of farmers

The Tories were once sure of the rural vote but as the previous General Election showed, not delivering for the countryside can cost dearly at the ballot box. Even in the absence of a swing to the majority party, voters in rural constituencies staying at home proved damaging for the Conservatives.

In order to win back that trust, the Conservative party has a long way to go. It cannot simply rely on pointing out Labour’s flaws.

The Government’s missteps are all too clear to rural voters. And these voters are not necessarily going to land in the laps of the Tories with Nigel Farage’s Reform UK becoming an increasingly serious threat at the ballot box.

However, Shadow Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Victoria Atkins’ acknowledgement that both parties lost focus when it comes to farming’s importance to food production is a start to turning things around.

Farmers and their tractors protest in Whitehall, London, over the changes to inheritance tax (IHT) rules. PIC: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

A lack of contrition at the Tory party conference for the mistakes the previous government made was evident. So for the Defra Secretary to acknowledge this is a welcome first step.

For Labour, the reality is that it has alienated rural communities at warp speed and it will need to work even harder to win trust amongst farmers.

Farmers cannot afford punitive tax policies being thrust on them. They don’t need trade deals that undercut them. And they could do without costs rising further,

