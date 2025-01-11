Bradford 2025 is a chance for the city to look towards a bright future

As leading figures came out for the launch of Bradford 2025 UK City Of Culture, it was Bradford itself that took centre stage.

Other cities have benefitted from City of Culture status. Using it as a launchpad to develop their image further and attract visitors and investment into the local area. While creating opportunities for local talent to flourish.

Bradford 2025 is a great chance for the city to shrug off the cloak of negativity that has unfairly enveloped around the district over the decades.

Bradford has a rich tapestry of culture from all corners of the world. Coming together in the shadow of the mills to create a melting pot of ideas.

A Bradford 2025 UK City of Culture event that took place last year. PIC: James Hardisty

There has been a lot of talk about the city’s potential. Understandably so, given Bradford has one of the youngest populations in the country.

Now that potential needs to be realised with the City of Culture providing the perfect platform to showcase the best of Bradford. Bradford 2025 needs to be the catalyst for greater things. As West Yorkshire Mayor, Tracy Brabin, says, this is a "once in a lifetime" opportunity.

People in the district have already embraced the idea of showcasing the best that Bradford has to offer.

There’s no reason why that can’t be harnessed for not only a successful 2025 but a legacy that speaks for generations to come.

The wider region also stands to benefit from supporting Bradford 2025 and showing the strong collaborative spirit that runs through Yorkshire. T

Culture can empower communities and if there’s any city that deserves a chance to leverage the benefits that brings is Bradford.