Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So why was this Lit’ Fest different, special? Scale. Some 500 events in ten days. More importantly, scope. The range of speakers, the quality of dialogue, the plurality of voices. All of it was resonant with the city’s ethnic mix, as well as the wider worlds of arts and culture.

The programme had balance: creativity, complexity and curiosity. All of that was embodied on the final Friday night by Dr John Cooper Clarke. Sure, the septuagenarian punk-poet is a Manc. And, yes, the so-called ‘Bard of Salford’ has Yorkshireman jokes in his repertoire – some clips amassing half a million views on YouTube. But as a top wordsmith (and bona fide national treasure in my book) Dr Clarke is a kindred spirit, a northerner, out to spark laughter and thoughtful reflection rather than invoke The Wars of the Roses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clarke’s charming self-confidence is never in need of extra fuss nor performance. And in that self-assuredness, I spy a metaphor of Bradford – both the festival, and the place.

The skyline of Bradford. PIC: Tony Johnson

Consider the suffix, -ford: the old naming for sites where the riverway gets shallow enough to cross, settle, make peace, trade. For sure, the 2025 festival programme bridged gaps. For instance, this past Sunday morning a panel of crime book authors spoke. All female, with back stories spanning Pakistan, Bangladesh and, for Nadine Matheson, recently crowned Chair of the Crime Writer’s Association, Grenada in The Caribbean. They discussed a shared passion for the Crime genre and the charms and challenges of writing female protagonists of colour.

Next for me was the stark and stunning, photographic exhibition by photojournalist Seamus Murphy. Dubbed ‘Smoke and Mirrors’ there was no hiding the deep truth in these images.

The photographs were taken by Murphy on two visits (2004; 2025) to the West Bank city of Nablus. The results are timely given the death and suffering in the same part of the world. Likewise, Murphy’s photo essay is testament to the power of journalism – of being there, on the ground, recording people’s stories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I missed the festival’s film screenings and writing classes, yet I caught its surprise sound. For a small but spirited throng were in Centenary Square savouring the music of The Peace Artistes: playing their brass instruments while dancing among the people.

That moment gave pause for thought: How to sum up this year’s festival in one word? Peace. By accident or design, peace was such a strong theme. Indeed, the final event I reached was Professor Paul Rogers and guests including Jeremy Corbyn speaking about the need for peace given what they called, “these dangerous times”.

Corbyn acknowledged that voices for peace must be heard, to lead processes to peace. He also praised both the festival for including voices for peace and Bradford as a place of peace through history.

Perhaps that is why Bradford is home to the UK’s most essential visitor attraction: The Peace Museum. Hearing about peace, and peaceful protest, in any year makes sense. In warmongering times, it is vital. That’s a big part of why, at least for these past ten days, Bradford has felt like the centre of the universe.