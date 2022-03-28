Bradford’s case to be 2025 City of Culture – Imran Hussain

That is why I firmly believe that the richness of Bradford’s culture is best represented not by our art or even by our heritage but by the diversity of our district.

After all, Bradford is one of the most diverse places in the country. We are home to someone from practically every corner of the world who has fled war, persecution or oppression, or simply came here to build a better life.

Bradford is on the shortlist to be the 2025 UK City of Culture.

One of those people was my grandfather, who came to this country 70 years ago, like tens of thousands of others, as part of the generation invited to the UK to rebuild the country after the devastation of the Second World War.

Like many, he eventually settled here permanently to raise a family of his own. While he maintained his links with Pakistan and Kashmir, as many in the diaspora communities continue to do to this day, it was Bradford, before anywhere else, that was his home.

While the Pakistani and Kashmiri communities make up a large proportion of Bradford’s diversity, we are far from the only minority groups in Bradford.

Historically, Bradford has also had a large Irish population, as well as having been home to European refugees fleeing persecution on the continent, with Little Germany symbolising that historic time.

Bradford is on the shortlist to be the 2025 UK City of Culture.

Following the Kindertransport policy of the 1930s, Bradford became the home of many Jewish people who escaped the horrors of the Holocaust, including my dear friend Rudi Leavor, who is sadly no longer with us.

Without being too big-headed, let me say that given the national, racial and religious diversity in Bradford, we likely have a claim not just to the title of UK city of culture but to that of real capital of the world.

Tragically, some on the far right like to paint this rich diversity as a weakness, but let me be absolutely clear that it is anything but. It is our strength, and perhaps our greatest strength too, because Bradford has always stood united in the face of adversity and stood defiantly in the face of those who seek to divide us.

Because of our diversity, Bradford is also at the centre of demonstrating to others how to successfully turn integration into a powerful bond between communities, with Bradford Council for Mosques in particular acting not just as one of the leading institutions in the country for Muslims, but as one of the organisations to turn to when working across cultural and religious boundaries to bring people together.

Bradford’s welcoming nature is another key strength for our diversity and our culture, as there are no kinder, more generous or more welcoming people than the people of Bradford. Never is this more evident than in our proud status as a city of sanctuary, which I was proud to drive forward in a previous role in Bradford Council.

As the largest mill town in the north of England, Bradford was part of the original Northern powerhouse, shipping wool all across the country and indeed all across the world.

As a working-class city, our culture – both past and present – is rooted in our history. However, deindustrialisation over the years gone by has not been kind to cities such as Bradford.

Today, we have one of the highest rates of child poverty in the country, with around half of the children growing up in my constituency doing so in homes that face tough choices between heating and eating.

Bradford is on the shortlist to be the 2025 UK City of Culture.

Nevertheless, let me be clear: we are not beaten, we are not down and we are certainly not out. As home to one of the youngest, proudest and most vibrant populations in the whole country, we still have a wealth of potential lurking beneath the surface. All we need is that extra little push, which is why winning the title of UK City of Culture 2025 would mean everything to Bradford and everything to the people who live there.

An independent report has found that Bradford is one of the country’s most deprived and left-behind regions, and it has the most to gain from the Government’s levelling-up agenda, if that is seen through, as promised.

If it won the title of City of Culture 2025, the impact of the investment that would follow is clear. Bradford is, and continues to be, the perfect candidate.

This is our time. Give us that chance.

Imran Hussain is Labour MP for Bradford East and led a Commons debate on Bradford’s bid to be the 2025 City of Culture – this is an edited version