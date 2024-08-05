Bravery of police officers prevented Rotherham hotel attack having worse outcome: The Yorkshire Post says
South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard, who is also the region’s police and crime commissioner, revealed there had been 240 people inside the Holiday Inn Express hotel in Manvers, near Rotherham at the time it was attacked by rioters on Sunday.
Windows were smashed to gain access and a large bin was pushed into the building and set alight in an attempt to burn the hotel down by what Mr Coppard described as a “violent far-right mob”.
There have been questions over whether South Yorkshire Police’s leadership was sufficiently prepared for the protest, with counter-terrorism director Nick Aldworth suggesting a “serious failure” in preparing for the pre-publicised protest outside the hotel had left under-resourced officers on the ground in a dangerous situation.
SYP Assistant Chief Constable Lindsey Butterfield said on Monday that force resources had also been diverted to a large crowd in Sheffield which was the point at which violence in Rotherham escalated.
At least 12 police officers were injured by items such as bricks, fenceposts and branches with police horses and dogs also attacked.
Mr Coppard said while there is a “conversation to be had” about police resources, the officers on the scene deserve great credit for their efforts to protect those in the hotel and restore order. He said: “The police officers on the line here were the bravest of the brave.”
As with many of the horrifying scenes which have been unfolding in many parts of the country in the past week, the actions of police officers have helped prevent appalling situations having even worse outcomes.
