Bravery of police officers prevented Rotherham hotel attack having worse outcome: The Yorkshire Post says

The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post

Leaders

Published 5th Aug 2024, 12:41 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2024, 13:42 BST
Emerging details have revealed the immense bravery of individual police officers who put their own safety on the line during the attack on a Rotherham hotel housing asylum seekers.

South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard, who is also the region’s police and crime commissioner, revealed there had been 240 people inside the Holiday Inn Express hotel in Manvers, near Rotherham at the time it was attacked by rioters on Sunday.

Windows were smashed to gain access and a large bin was pushed into the building and set alight in an attempt to burn the hotel down by what Mr Coppard described as a “violent far-right mob”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There have been questions over whether South Yorkshire Police’s leadership was sufficiently prepared for the protest, with counter-terrorism director Nick Aldworth suggesting a “serious failure” in preparing for the pre-publicised protest outside the hotel had left under-resourced officers on the ground in a dangerous situation.

Trouble flares during an anti-immigration protest outside the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham, South Yorkshire. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA WireTrouble flares during an anti-immigration protest outside the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham, South Yorkshire. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Trouble flares during an anti-immigration protest outside the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham, South Yorkshire. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

SYP Assistant Chief Constable Lindsey Butterfield said on Monday that force resources had also been diverted to a large crowd in Sheffield which was the point at which violence in Rotherham escalated.

At least 12 police officers were injured by items such as bricks, fenceposts and branches with police horses and dogs also attacked.

Mr Coppard said while there is a “conversation to be had” about police resources, the officers on the scene deserve great credit for their efforts to protect those in the hotel and restore order. He said: “The police officers on the line here were the bravest of the brave.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As with many of the horrifying scenes which have been unfolding in many parts of the country in the past week, the actions of police officers have helped prevent appalling situations having even worse outcomes.

Related topics:RotherhamYorkshire PostSouth YorkshireSouth Yorkshire PoliceHoliday Inn ExpressManvers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice