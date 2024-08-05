Bravery of police officers prevented Rotherham hotel attack having worse outcome: The Yorkshire Post says

Emerging details have revealed the immense bravery of individual police officers who put their own safety on the line during the attack on a Rotherham hotel housing asylum seekers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard, who is also the region’s police and crime commissioner, revealed there had been 240 people inside the Holiday Inn Express hotel in Manvers, near Rotherham at the time it was attacked by rioters on Sunday.

Windows were smashed to gain access and a large bin was pushed into the building and set alight in an attempt to burn the hotel down by what Mr Coppard described as a “violent far-right mob”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There have been questions over whether South Yorkshire Police’s leadership was sufficiently prepared for the protest, with counter-terrorism director Nick Aldworth suggesting a “serious failure” in preparing for the pre-publicised protest outside the hotel had left under-resourced officers on the ground in a dangerous situation.

Trouble flares during an anti-immigration protest outside the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham, South Yorkshire. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

SYP Assistant Chief Constable Lindsey Butterfield said on Monday that force resources had also been diverted to a large crowd in Sheffield which was the point at which violence in Rotherham escalated.

At least 12 police officers were injured by items such as bricks, fenceposts and branches with police horses and dogs also attacked.

Mr Coppard said while there is a “conversation to be had” about police resources, the officers on the scene deserve great credit for their efforts to protect those in the hotel and restore order. He said: “The police officers on the line here were the bravest of the brave.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad