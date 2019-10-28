Brexit and rise of English nationalism may break up the UK and force me to move to Scotland – William Wallace Will Brexit lead to the break-up of the UK? Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say DO you think of yourself as British or English? Are you committed to the United Kingdom, or would you be happy for Northern Ireland and Scotland to break away, leaving England as an independent but smaller country? Brexit continues to divide public and political opinion. How Extinction Rebellion protests have made the case for clean growth in Yorkshire – Jonathan Werran