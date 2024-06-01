Bringing back National Service would solve nothing for the young - Christa Ackroyd

But they did not approve of mini skirts or long hair on boys. How disrespectful. As for that newfangled music…

We weren’t much better in the Seventies what with girls wanting to wear trousers and seek equal pay and all that marching against nuclear weapons and war. We were so unpatriotic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We needed to remember who had fought for us and for our freedoms. They knew what we needed. In the Eighties we were simply too greedy and too ambitious demanding careers and houses and cars.

Christa Ackroyd, former BBC Look North Presenter, journalist and broadcaster.

In fact we were all yuppies who didn’t know what it was like to do an honest days work for an honest days pay. We needed to get our priorities right.

In the Nineties and Noughties what were we thinking of demanding equal rights regardless of race or gender. We needed to know our place and listen to our elders. And so it goes on.

As each generation moves towards becoming the next generation those who look back to the ‘good old days,’ rose-tinted spectacles jammed firmly on their heads, throw out the same old trite solution – bring back National Service. That’ll teach ‘em.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only now they are, that’s if the Tories get in, which if this is their best shot at an opening election gambit they most certainly will not. They will stay out in rain.

While we are navel gazing about what our young people need for their own good shall we bring back rickets and outside toilets while we are at it ? That’ll remind them who knew best.

I am angry. Perhaps you can tell. Why is it the ills of every single generation seem to be placed on the shoulders of our young people, the very generation whom we will rely on long into our old age to run the country?

If in doubt blame the young, who since the 1950s have never had it so good. Only they have never had it so bad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Let us stop and think what they are facing as they take their steps towards adulthood. War has once again raised its ugly head. Environmental issues threaten the world. We have sewage in our water. Houses and rents are so high they can’t afford them.

And if they could there aren’t enough houses for them anyway or buildings have been built that aren’t safe and mould on the walls is deemed acceptable. We as adults preside over a national debt higher than the amount of money we bring in (and we dare lecture them on living within their means).

Immigration is out of control because we can’t police it or process it quickly enough and legal pathways have been cut off. The cost of living is still increasing because inflation at two per cent still means prices are going up. The National Health Service is creaking.

Mental health care and care for the elderly are woefully inadequate. Trust in institutions there to serve us is at rock bottom after the blood scandal and the Post Office scandal and various police scandals either mishandled or shamefully ignored from Hillsborough to murders and rapists in their midst.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And somehow it’s the fault of our young people if they don’t stand up and shout they are proud of their country. And when they don’t politicians dare tell our young people who can’t even vote to get out of ‘their bubble’ and spend a year serving it. Let us not beat about the bush here.

This policy is to appease what is perceived as the older, disenfranchised, moaning ‘in my day’ sort of voter whom the Conservative party fear will desert them and put their vote against another party. That is certainly the platform Reform are going for.

The announcement of the reintroduction of National Service is not for the good of our young people it is for the good of politicians who feel they may lose their power. And the will of the people. And let me remind those same politicians not one of them was forced to carry out National Service.

That died out with my dad’s generation. And he was paid for it and the year added to his police pension as service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the argument about a new National Service plan I have heard politicians trot out the fact that similar schemes have been launched in both Sweden and France. So why not here?

I tell you why. Because once completed young people in those two countries (and in many others) are invited to continue their development and learning at university completely free of charge.

Students in England rack up between £40,000-£50,000 in debt following their studies, studies which if they are forced to say go into the army for a year would be delayed by a year. That means it is a year longer before they can start paying those debts off and start paying into the economy in the form of taxes.

Let us now consider those who would chose the one weekend a month option for voluntary service. Many university students work to pay their way through university.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What bar owner or shopkeeper is going to let them have a weekend a month off and who is going to pick up the shortfall in their earnings? No one.

Sixty per cent of young people do not go to university which means they have to start usually on minimum wages not equal to ‘adult minimum wages’ to earn a living. We want them to work hard. We want them to pay their way.

And now on top of this we want them to work on their days off for free. And to do what exactly? It has been suggested they can help within the care sector, the NHS, the police, the fire service even help man the lifeboats.

Really?

With the best will in the world can those crucial services really cope with an influx of untrained, unpaid staff to add to their already stressful job? Who will supervise them ? And are you really telling me that young people will be made to feel useful say when the lifeboat is launched or the house is ablaze. Of course not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One weekend a month won’t train them to do anything more than make the tea or sweep the floors. It is said the scheme would be launched at the cost of a billion pounds rising to 2.5 billion pounds within a couple of years.

So spend that money on schools, apprenticeships, the thousands of voluntary schemes already in existence and start them young with the idea that giving back gives them more in terms of personal development and compassion and discipline than this ill thought out cock and bull policy can ever do.

If we need more recruits for our armed forces or our service institutions then pay for a recruitment drive and show our young people it is a career path for them and serves us as well.

Our young people are deemed to be wrong every step of the way. They always were. But they are not. They by and large are good, hardworking, ambitious individuals who one day we will expect to run this country. Not all of them of course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But then not all adults are either. And if National Service is the cure all, why stop at 18? What they don’t need to be told is ‘We are the ones who know best so it is up to us to burst their supposed ‘bubble’’. Well no wonder they don’t want to leave it.