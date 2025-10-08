Britain needs a rethink on steel with the EU set to impose tariffs
With the European Commission disclosing plans to impose 50 per tariffs on steel, double the current level of 25 per cent, while reducing tariff-free import volumes by 47 per cent, the Government cannot sit on its hands.
First and foremost, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer needs to engage in urgent talks with the European Union so that Britain is shielded from the worst should these tariffs kick in.
There’s an argument to be made that Labour should have engaged in discussions much sooner, especially after Donald Trump’s tariffs rocked the industry worldwide.
The European Commission has also been under pressure from some member states which have struggled to compete with cheap imports from countries such as China. This is the new reality that lawmakers now must confront. We have entered a new era of protectionism and in the short-term at least consumers will pay the price for it.
The PM, who is out in India leading a trade delegation, now must use his statecraft to negotiate with the EU.
It’s not as simple as walking away. As Alasdair McDiarmid, assistant general secretary at the Community trade union, points out ”around 80 per cent of the UK’s steel exports go to Europe”, calling the proposed tariffs an “existential threat” to the industry.
In order to protect the country from the vagaries of external markets, the Government needs to introduce rules to ensure British steel is used for UK infrastructure developments.