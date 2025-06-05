Britain needs much more than extra defence spending to face uncertain future: Daxa Patel

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our defence and borders are critical which is no different to us wanting to feel safe in our own home or in our country. It is the most basic of human need, a basic need for certainty and safety. But Britain must be battle ready on a number of fronts not just on the defence front.

Our social and health care is on its knees. We have a growing population of elderly and fewer births compared to 100 years ago. We have a sizeable group of workshy people who could work if they wanted to but do not need to as they can manage with welfare benefits. Benefits which are supposed to be for those in need. Meanwhile, our vulnerable and frail members of society struggle with hardship. Unpaid carers are given lip service but hardly much by way of respite. The wealthy draw obscene amounts in bonuses and large pay checks while a low-level key worker is barely getting by holding down more than two jobs on a minimum wage.

There is hope as we have a Labour Prime Minister, but I am wondering if we have a government that is Labour in name only? There is no reason socialism cannot coexist with capitalism. If businesses thrive our society will thrive. If individuals thrive communities thrive, if humans thrive so do our wildlife and pets, and nature. In short, a dining table is unstable even if one leg is broken imagine if all four legs are broken?

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaks during a visit to BAE Systems in Govan, Glasgow, to launch the Strategic Defence Review. Picture: Andy Buchanan/PA Wire

As a Business Leadership Consultant and Coach, I see gaps between leadership and people on the frontline and I see an unlocked untapped potential waiting to be seen but unless we bridge the gap between those at top who do not have to think twice about putting the heating on or worry about increasing food bills, and those who rely on foodbanks and barely get by, we will lose this battle. There is a gap between those who have and those who have barely anything, and my invitation to the Prime Minister is that we pay attention to reducing that 'gap’ in all parts of the fabric of our society.

If knife related crimes are on the rise, could it be that our youngsters feel disillusioned and directionless? Would compulsory national service for all 18 to 21-year-olds make them feel valued and on purpose? If there is a war will our youngsters want to go to war to fight for our country? Is the moral fabric of our society strong enough to cope with war when we have some glaring disparities in opportunities, hope, and aspirations?

For once let us be honest and say what is blindingly obvious. Those who lived through the brutality of the grooming gangs were not helped because the police were cautious on grounds of race. If the perpetrators were of a certain ethnic origin this fact should not have prevented the concerns from being taken seriously from the beginning. Why did these girls suffer for years, why did we not put a protective ring around them to make them feel safe? These are questions we call must ask of ourselves.

Our elderly are suffering because we cannot take good care of them. Our vulnerable are not empowered because social care is stretched, meanwhile we have a fraction of society who needs help but cannot get it. Being honest about the challenges must be the first of many steps.

Daxa Manhar Patel, resilience coach, author and solicitor. PIC: Gary Longbottom

I admired Wes Streeting when he said immediately after Labour’s election win that the NHS was broken. When the news came out that Nottingham University NHS Trust is being investigated for corporate manslaughter offences, my first thought was ‘about time’. This Trust is already subject to a review for poor maternity care chaired by Midwife, Donna Ockenden.

According to Sky News, the Detective Superintendent concerned said that "The offences relates to circumstances where an organisation has been grossly negligent in the management of its activities, which has then led to a person's death.” Hospitals are meant to preserve life which mostly they do but news like this undermines the good work clinicians and health professionals do daily. However, gross negligence is different to lack of funding.

So I hope the Prime Minister will help Britain be war ready on all fronts. Our borders and all aspects of our home could do with a big dose of attention so that standards are raised to a point where no elderly feels they are a burden, no child goes to bed hungry and nobody is homeless and no one struggles to put their heating on. Tax the billionaires 20 per cent more if needs be and make state service providers become wholesome, holistic, and accountable.

The gap between leadership and the front line is often due to failings at the top. Leaders need to lead like a parent with love. When politicians at the top say "every citizen must play their part" and we must be war time ready, I hope this includes everyone, especially the very wealthy and politicians,

We must all have a deep sense of national pride not just in how we protect our land and borders, but how we treat one another and especially those who are vulnerable and frail, our duty to them must guide how we behave and prepare. I am reminded of the saying ‘actions speaks louder than words’!