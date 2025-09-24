Britain needs to capitalise on cancer research opportunity and Yorkshire needs fair share of funding
If it wasn’t for scientific expertise, the progress that has been made on cancer would not have been possible. As a result of this progress more and more lives are being saved in Yorkshire and beyond.
The region is blessed to be home to charities such as Yorkshire Cancer Research. Despite this the warning from Dr Stuart Griffiths, director of research, policy and impact at Yorkshire Cancer Research, that the region is being overlooked when it comes to funding, is deeply concerning.
He writes in today’s newspaper that despite being home to nearly 8 per cent of the UK population, the region receives just 5 per cent of health research funding. London, in comparison, receives 32 per cent of funding while accounting for 13 per cent of the population.
This imbalance limits the amount of research taking place here in Yorkshire, reducing opportunities for people to take part and making it harder to attract future investment.
There’s a very pernicious attempt to undermine science by some very powerful individuals. Linking paracetamols being taken during pregnancy to autism would once have been the premise of fringe groups. Now these dangerous myths are being peddled by the US President.
That’s why Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey’s pitch to welcome US cancer researchers to the UK with a dedicated fellowship scheme all the more stronger has merit.
Donald Trump has taken a chainsaw to research funding. There’s no reason why Britain should not benefit.