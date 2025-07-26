British Sign Language can make a big difference in breaking down barriers for deaf people - Sir Stephen Timms

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are approximately 151,000 BSL users, with 87,000 for whom BSL is their first language. Accessible communication through BSL can unlock worlds of opportunity for deaf people in employment, in education and across wider society, offering the opportunity for full and authentic expression.

The Government is working hard to build on the foundations set by the BSL Act 2022, which legally recognised BSL as one of our national languages.

The act requires us to publish a report every three years to show how ministerial departments have promoted the use of BSL in communications.

Sir Stephen Timms is the Minister for Social Security and Disability. PIC: UK Parliament

We want to go even further to drive progress, so we will be publishing a report in each of the five years following the first report.

The new report shows an increase in the use of BSL by Government departments in public-facing communications since the first report in 2023. This is good progress, but we know there is more to do.

Because we’re impatient for change, for the first time the Government has also launched new five-year plans to improve the use of BSL within individual departments, signalling a step forward to breaking down barriers for deaf and disabled people.

In our manifesto, we committed to putting the views and voices of disabled people at the heart of everything we do.

To tackle the challenges faced by the deaf community, we’re making sure those with lived experience are central to shaping the solutions.

The Government’s BSL Advisory Board plays a vital role here. I last met with the Board in May.

I found it very helpful to hear members share their own lived experiences, and insights from the wider deaf community, supporting my colleagues across Government and me to identify and tackle barriers, and make progress in areas such as education, health and social care and technology.

None of this would be possible without the tireless work of deaf and disabled people’s organisations, charities and other organisations up and down the country.

In recent years, there have been great examples of progress in increasing accessibility across our society - from BSL interpreters featured in television coverage of Glastonbury last month, to the FA guaranteeing a minimum of two BSL interpreters at every cup final event hosted at Wembley.

Next door to my own constituency, Dialogue Hub has worked with Newham Council in East London to launch Dialogue Express Cafe.

Here, deaf and hard of hearing staff serve customers who order by following a video at the counter showing them how to sign their request in BSL. Initiatives like this help develop practical skills, improving BSL awareness and building community connections.

To build a society where everyone has a voice, we must champion and expand the use of BSL and this Government is working to make that happen. By continuing to work together, we can deliver real access and inclusion for deaf people.