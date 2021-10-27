Budget 2021: Welcome to Yorkshire weakness exposed over Tour de France bid – The Yorkshire Post says

This was the 2014 Tour de France passing over Grinton Moor - now part of Rishi Sunak's Richmond constituency.

Now, as Chancellor, he’s using today’s Budget to set aside £30m to enable Britain compete to host future global events in addition to the £10m being used to assess a potential 2030 World Cup bid.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chancellor Rishi Sunak - the Richmond MP - is preparing for today's Budget.

Mr Sunak wants the new money to go towards applications to host the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup and the Tour de France’s Grand Départ on 2025. What a shame that Welcome to Yorkshire is in such disarray that it cannot launch any bid when it was so instrumental in bringing the world’s most iconic cycle race here seven years ago.

Perhaps this announcement will remind the region about the type of events, and exposure, that it risks losing unless it has a world class tourism agency leading from the front – rather than being mired in controversy at the back of the political peloton.