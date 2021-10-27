Budget 2021: Welcome to Yorkshire weakness exposed over Tour de France bid – The Yorkshire Post says

Now, as Chancellor, he’s using today’s Budget to set aside £30m to enable Britain compete to host future global events in addition to the £10m being used to assess a potential 2030 World Cup bid.
Mr Sunak wants the new money to go towards applications to host the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup and the Tour de France’s Grand Départ on 2025. What a shame that Welcome to Yorkshire is in such disarray that it cannot launch any bid when it was so instrumental in bringing the world’s most iconic cycle race here seven years ago.
Perhaps this announcement will remind the region about the type of events, and exposure, that it risks losing unless it has a world class tourism agency leading from the front – rather than being mired in controversy at the back of the political peloton.
