Following months of painting a somewhat pessimistic picture of the economic situation, the Chancellor struck the right note when she said: “My belief in Britain burns brighter than ever and the prize on offer is immense”.

The prize indeed is immense. Not just for the Labour party, this Government or Rachel Reeves herself But for the country at large.

When the Tories first returned to government as part of the Coalition in 2010, they embodied a sense of purpose. Central to it was dealing with the inequalities that stretched across the country.

While a near decade and half of austerity have only served to push many communities further back, people wanted to see a brighter future for themselves and the country.

A train travelling through Leeds. PIC: Simon Hulme

It was good to see the Chancellor and MP for Leeds West and Pudsey say the “only way to improve living standards and the only way to drive economic growth is to invest, invest, invest”.

No place has needed investment more than the North and that is why confirmation of funding for the entire Transpennine Route Upgrade will be welcomed across Yorkshire.

Treasury documents confirmed that the Transpennine Route Upgrade would be used to “transform northern rail connectivity and lay the ground for Northern Powerhouse Rail”.

Faster, more reliable services are indeed central to growing the economy across the North. The disappointment of the curtailment of HS2 will still be felt in the region as Northern Powerhouse Rail would have gone hand in hand with it.

Confirmation of funding for the Supertram in Sheffield and West Yorkshire’s mass transit system is also to be welcomed.