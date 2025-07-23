Bus companies and transport chiefs are taking people in West Yorkshire for a ride - Colin Speakman

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These communities, linked by the busy A660 and A65 roads, have for more than 60 years been served by a frequent, reliable core bus service, going back to the days of West Yorkshire Road Car Road Company and Samuel Ledgard, but less popular First Leeds, between Leeds, Otley, Ilkley and Skipton – the X84.

For many Leeds and Otley people a day out by bus to Skipton market on the X84 was a real delight, with shoppers spending money in this lovely Yorkshire town.

But when in 2020 Skipton High Street was temporarily closed because of Covid, disaster occurred. Double decker buses could not use the alternative route and had to be replaced by single decker buses from Otley.

Colin Speakman pictured in 2012. PIC: Roger Ratcliffe

This rapidly reduced the attractiveness of the through trip, so First Leeds simply withdrew the whole service west of Ilkley. Eventually a replacement bus service 64 between Ilkley and Skipton was provided by a different company, Transdev, but astonishingly no attempt whatsoever was made to co-ordinate services at Ilkley. This massively extended journeys times and reduced convenience, decimating the number of through trips, with a consequent impact on the local economy and connectivity.

After Covid, Government money to support bus services was used to provide a seven days a week service on X84 between Leeds, Otley and Ilkley every 30 minutes. But in summer 2024 First Leeds came up with the idea to scrap the old X84 to be replaced by new services 25 and 26, removing limited stop restrictions within the city centre. This meant at peak times passengers for Bramhope, Otley or Ilkley trying to get their bus in busy student suburbs of Headingley found they could no longer get on board overloaded buses.

Anger and resentment led to petitions and local MPs intervening, so last February, First Leeds announced they were restoring the X84 service, but didn’t admit that what they were actually doing was also slashing frequencies by a third on weekdays, and by half on Sundays.

Bus passengers are left with a maddening ‘approximate’ 40 minute interval service, difficult to remember or understand and onward connections almost impossible to plan.

All attempts to return to where we were in 2024 fall on deaf ears. West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA), who spend most of their time producing endless consultations, policies and strategies, claim that because this monopoly service is “commercial” they cannot intervene.

Yet huge new housing estates are now being built all along the corridor, most notably in Bramhope and Burley, all with two or three car owning households. Planning permission was granted on the false promise that public transport would be enhanced. What has happened is the absolute opposite. Unbelievably, bus services have been slashed.

So what is WYCA doing about this? When Leeds City Councillors and Otley representatives Ryk Downes and Colin Campbell raised the matter with Mayor Tracy Brabin at a recent Leeds City Council meeting, they were told bluntly that nothing could be done about it.

As Councillor Downes commented: “This a situation we are very annoyed about, but buses are her remit, we have no control, and the Mayor cannot or perhaps will not do anything for our area, despite the appalling service and frequency we have to endure”.

The X84 situation is not unique. It seems First Leeds, who have a monopoly on this and other routes, in West Yorkshire can now act with impunity to provide the minimum bus service they can get away with, primarily in the interests of their shareholders, not the needs of people who depend on their services, despite the nightmare of ever growing traffic on chronically congested roads. And unlike the old West Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive (PTE), its much lamented predecessor, WYCA can’t or won’t do anything about it.

It is time to do better than this. Both WYCA and First Bus are complicit in a do-nothing option until the Government’s new bus franchising scheme comes into being, in three but probably in reality five years’ time, given the time it will take to reorganise.

Meanwhile there are severe impacts on peoples’ lives, on their mobility and travel choice, not in deep rural North Yorkshire but along a busy suburban travel corridor where over 40,000 people live, now forced to depend on an erratic and unreliable bus service every 40 minutes which in any other comparable European city could and would be running every 15 minutes.

We need action now. Not excuses and prevarication but for our elected representatives to use the political muscle and legal powers that almost certainly do still exist, to force monopoly bus operator First Leeds to put the needs of the community, not its distant shareholders, ‘first’.