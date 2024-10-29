Bus fare cap increase will get a mixed reception but wider conversation on transport investment across the region needed - The Yorkshire Post says
While the previous Government failed to deliver for the region on transport, the one thing that it got right was the £2 bus fare cap. The demand for buses following the introduction of the fare cap is a testament to that.
Some of the biggest per-journey savings were between Leeds and Scarborough at £13.
Scrapping the cap would have been a regressive step. It would hit the poorest in society, who are more likely to rely on buses.
So the fact that the Labour Government has committed to maintaining a cap, albeit at £3, is to be welcomed.
It was good to hear Sir Keir Starmer say that he knows “how much this matters”, particularly to people who live in rural communities.
Buses can be a real driver of social mobility. Young people who can’t afford cars, can seek opportunities that otherwise would be out of their reach owing to geographical distance. So long as bus travel is affordable.
It’s not just about affordability. Bus services need to be reliable and accessible as well for passengers to truly have confidence in them.
But investment in transport across the region needs to be viewed in the round. The railways in some instances are paying the price as it's a lot cheaper for passengers to make the same journey by bus. Some are making a case for increasing bus fares and improving wider transport infrastructure across the North.
As Oliver Coppard, Mayor of South Yorkshire, highlights, there is a real need for investment in bus services in devolved areas like his.