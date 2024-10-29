The Prime Minister’s announcement that the £2 bus fare cap is to be replaced with a £3 cap until the end of 2025 at this week’s Budget will garner a mixed reaction.

While the previous Government failed to deliver for the region on transport, the one thing that it got right was the £2 bus fare cap. The demand for buses following the introduction of the fare cap is a testament to that.

Some of the biggest per-journey savings were between Leeds and Scarborough at £13.

Scrapping the cap would have been a regressive step. It would hit the poorest in society, who are more likely to rely on buses.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer giving a speech during an event in the West Midlands. PIC: Darren Staples/PA Wire

So the fact that the Labour Government has committed to maintaining a cap, albeit at £3, is to be welcomed.

It was good to hear Sir Keir Starmer say that he knows “how much this matters”, particularly to people who live in rural communities.

Buses can be a real driver of social mobility. Young people who can’t afford cars, can seek opportunities that otherwise would be out of their reach owing to geographical distance. So long as bus travel is affordable.

It’s not just about affordability. Bus services need to be reliable and accessible as well for passengers to truly have confidence in them.

But investment in transport across the region needs to be viewed in the round. The railways in some instances are paying the price as it's a lot cheaper for passengers to make the same journey by bus. Some are making a case for increasing bus fares and improving wider transport infrastructure across the North.