Calderdale Council’s attempts to impose veganism hurt British farmers - Mo Metcalf-Fisher

Readers of The Yorkshire Post may be disturbed to learn that there is an attempt to eradicate meat and dairy from a council chamber here in ‘god’s own country’, over in Calderdale, West Yorkshire after council leaders recently voted to recommend serving only vegan food at its events.

The ruling Labour-run cabinet in West Yorkshire said the move demonstrated they were “leading by example”, as the 51-member authority strives towards “stopping climate change in its tracks”. The policy change means items including ham, bacon, beef, cheese, and dairy milk will not be served by the council at any of the events it runs on any given year. In doing so, Calderdale would join Oxfordshire and Enfield in London who have made similar unpopular moves in their respective chambers.

Following earlier backlash and outcry online, the motion’s proposer, Councillor Scott Patient, insisted council enforcement officers would not swoop in on residents to police whether they were eating “wafer thin ham”, nor would they block people from smuggling in their own milk to council buildings. It would be comical if the proposal at hand wasn’t so destructive.

Hereford cattle on a farm near Bradford. PIC: Tony Johnson

Adding their voice in support of the scheme was Council Leader Jane Scullion, who argued that despite not being a vegetarian, the motion showed the council was “doing its little bit” to reduce carbon emissions. She added: “I don’t think the world is going to end if the council takes a small amount of responsibility”. The irony being here, of course, is that the council is depriving individuals from making their own decisions about the food they choose to consume.

The proposal in Calderdale is an attack on livestock farming, however it is spun. It is clearly ignorant of the reality that red meat produced in Britain is among the most sustainable in the world. This country's climate is ideal for growing grass for animals to eat. Approximately two thirds, 65 per cent, of UK farmland is better suited to growing grass than other crops. If we did not graze livestock, we could not use it to produce food.

What then becomes of this land if livestock farming is eradicated? This vital question is one that proponents of compulsory veganism struggle to answer convincingly. UK farmers are part of the solution to climate change, not part of the problem. The UK agricultural sector is pioneering regenerative farming techniques that reduce emissions and increase biodiversity. It is disappointing to see some councils ignoring these efforts in favour of virtue signalling.

This unfortunate development flies in the face of Sir Keir Starmer’s attempts to repair his party’s relationship with the countryside and farmers. Sir Keir, who started out working on a farm at the age of 14, has spent considerable time courting the farming lobby and pledged “to support farmers, respect rural communities, and boost agricultural industries”.

What’s happening in Calderdale is a far cry from showing “respect”. It shows nothing but disrespect to farmers and to the public who I’m sure would sooner see their council leadership tackle real local issues, rather than attempting to grandstand on what they have in their sandwiches for lunch. Sir Keir would do well to intervene on this madness and demonstrate that his party will not be in the business of attacking freedom of choice and livestock farmers in this way.

It's not too late to put a stop to Calderdale’s meat and dairy ban. Councillors from all parties will now get to have their say at a full meeting before the policy is voted on and implemented.

Time will tell if common sense prevails in Calderdale, and the Countryside Alliance will be encouraging its local members to contact their elected representatives. We won’t allow this draconian policy to slip through without a public debate and we have already put the issue under the spotlight of the local media.

Through cross-party dialogue between councillors and Alliance representatives, and thanks to our members emailing and writing letters, we have seen 10 councils reject compulsory veganism and opt for our alternative motion, which ensures not only sustainable meat and dairy produce being on the menu, but plant-based options too. Crucially, the produce supplied by councils will come from local farmers and growers, benefiting both livestock and arable farmers.

But the motion goes one step further. Councils also pledge to use their vast communications platforms to promote the importance of the public shopping locally and supporting UK farmers too.

Let’s hope Calderdale Council ditch their plans to impose veganism and instead stand with all our farmers and freedom of choice by backing our campaign.