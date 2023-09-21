Car firms will have to grasp the nettle on net zero themselves - The Yorkshire Post says

Rishi Sunak's insistence that he is “absolutely not slowing down” efforts to combat climate change is absurd, given his announcement rowing back on net zero pledges.

More worrying were his comments that people with “more ideological zeal” about climate change “just don’t care about the impact on families”. It shows a lack of understanding of the grave nature of the climate crisis faced by the planet.

And there is simply no merit in demonising those who care about climate change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Motoring groups have predictably called for clarity when it comes to upcoming rules on greener cars, with Mr Sunak’s decision to delay the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars has cast doubts on the zero emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks to staff and apprentices during a visit to Writtle University College near Chelmsford, Essex. PIC: Alastair Grant/PA Wire

However, what this does serve to highlight is the need for car manufacturers now to grasp the nettle and deliver the transformation that the Government claims it wants to see but doesn’t seem to have the appetite to deliver.

Car firms need to drive that change through consumerism, as it is clearly futile to be hectoring the Government.

By doing so, they would insulate themselves from the whims of politicians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The reality is that electric cars are currently expensive and making them more accessible is going to be key to ensuring the drive to net zero is not abandoned by society in general.

If the PM hopes that his announcement would fix fissures in the Tory Party, just as party conference season starts, then clearly it has not worked.