Car firms will have to grasp the nettle on net zero themselves - The Yorkshire Post says
More worrying were his comments that people with “more ideological zeal” about climate change “just don’t care about the impact on families”. It shows a lack of understanding of the grave nature of the climate crisis faced by the planet.
And there is simply no merit in demonising those who care about climate change.
Motoring groups have predictably called for clarity when it comes to upcoming rules on greener cars, with Mr Sunak’s decision to delay the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars has cast doubts on the zero emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate.
However, what this does serve to highlight is the need for car manufacturers now to grasp the nettle and deliver the transformation that the Government claims it wants to see but doesn’t seem to have the appetite to deliver.
Car firms need to drive that change through consumerism, as it is clearly futile to be hectoring the Government.
By doing so, they would insulate themselves from the whims of politicians.
The reality is that electric cars are currently expensive and making them more accessible is going to be key to ensuring the drive to net zero is not abandoned by society in general.
If the PM hopes that his announcement would fix fissures in the Tory Party, just as party conference season starts, then clearly it has not worked.
Former environment minister Lord Goldsmith accused him of “pretending to halt frightening proposals that simply do not exist”, after the PM claimed that he was scrapping measures such as the possibility of taxes on meat and compulsory car sharing.