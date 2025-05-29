Carbon capture and storage must land on the Humber to help UK economy take off: Melanie Onn

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It holds the key to so much that crosses my desk, not least the once-in-a-generation opportunity to turn the Humber into a powerhouse of the future. There’s at least £15 billion of investment that relies on decisions from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero in the near term, and they’ll light up the Treasury in time too as real drivers of economic growth, should we get underway now.

Industrial might and ambition needs to be matched with certainty and support for a sector far bigger than many appreciate. Clean growth and Net Zero targets are challenging for the big beasts of the Humber Bank and beyond. For this is the UK’s most carbon intensive industrial cluster - but unashamedly also behind keeping lights on, cars running and aeroplanes flying – in increasingly cleaner ways.

There are, however, advanced plans to capture these emissions and pipe them directly into depleted gas caverns beneath the near North Sea. And here lies real growth opportunity, building on existing infrastructure, valuing existing jobs and creating so many more.

Melanie Onn wants the Government to commit to carbon capture investment in The Humber

Cross-party MPs around the Humber are agreed that the Viking CCS proposal is the strongest project with the best opportunity to make a real difference, whether that’s measured in emissions or economic impact.

I’m pushing as hard as I can for my patch to not only future proof its heavy industry, the backbone of our region, providing a decent standard of living for thousands of families, but also as a cluster of national strategic importance, where innovation meets excellence, and where solutions abound for a just transition to a greener, cleaner world.

At the forefront of my mind is the 18-year-old apprentice securing a footing on the ladder; the early teen considering a career supporting their beliefs in a sector of opportunity on their doorstep; a young adult being able to start saving for a mortgage, and those settled into a happy family life, knowing that jobs here can evolve with the future.

For too long people have felt they had to head out of Grimsby and Cleethorpes for a chance to make a difference. Now we lead the world in offshore wind, and it has provided a platform to show just how important decarbonisaton, and not deindustrialisation, is to our area, our region, and our country. This isn’t just about survival, brought into sharp perspective in recent months with Scunthorpe steel - with the government rightly stepping in to protect a vital foundation industry - but this is also opportunity.

Economic growth when it comes to a plug-in solution for new manufacturing, new power generation and new process operations; economic growth from imports, making best use of the Humber’s proud title as a gateway, the Energy Estuary, and growth in confidence from pride and aspiration abounding again.

Chief Secretary of the Treasury Darren James has given an indication that there will be further support for carbon capture and storage in the Comprehensive Spending Review, I urge all involved to make sure this lands on the Humber, where we can do the most, at scale, and continue to drive the economy forward.

Viking can be delivered by 2030, now is the time. This is a game-changer for Grimsby, for the wider region, and puts a local community in the lead in an emerging global sector. It’s testament to the skills and hard work of people in the area that such a project could be built here. These would be high quality jobs, just the sort we want to attract, and it will help make our established industries ready and competitive for the decades ahead.