Carbon capture isn’t just about the environment but also economic transformation - Ruth Herbert

It will deliver shared regional infrastructure that will mean existing skilled, industrial jobs can be protected and created across the region, all while helping the UK reduce its emissions and develop local economies.

The government’s commitment of £20bn of revenue support to unlock private sector investment - to build the first clusters - is a step in the right direction.

The Viking-CCS project in South Humber will allow the safe transport of captured carbon from businesses in Yorkshire to secure storage sites deep under the North Sea. It's not just an environmental project but an example of economic transformation. It promises new jobs and the evolution of local industries into cleaner, more sustainable operations.

Ruth Herbert is CEO of the Carbon Capture & Storage Association.

The scale of the opportunity is why it was so exciting to have Jonathan Brearley, CEO of Ofgem, the UK’s energy regulator, visiting the region last week. We took him to CATCH, a state-of-the-art industrial training facility, offering young people and apprentices practical, real-world training for the next generation of the UK’s engineering and manufacturing workforce. CATCH currently trains 100 apprentices a year but wants to increase this to 1,000 to meet the needs of businesses driving Yorkshire & the Humber’s net zero transition.

He also met with industry leaders from across the region to discuss why developing a CCUS industry in the North East of England is crucial to the local economy, businesses, and the communities they support.

Enfinium, a leading British energy from waste operator, recently announced it wants to invest £800m in carbon capture technology at plants at Knottingly, West Yorkshire. Businesses like Enfinium need to connect to a CCUS cluster so they can decarbonise and protect jobs. The opportunity to access this infrastructure can also attract new employers into the region.

CCUS offers Yorkshire’s young people secure and exciting industrial careers in line with its proud heritage. Carbon capture is a perfect example of turning a challenge into an opportunity, where instead of viewing climate change and net zero as hurdles to overcome, we can use the opportunity to innovate and lead.

As we move forward, community support for CCUS and other net zero initiatives is vital. This is about giving our world-leading industrial regions the opportunity to build on their heritage to revitalise their economies and deliver a net zero future.

Securing these investment opportunities requires certainty from the government on when regional projects can access government support. If clarity isn’t provided quickly enough it is likely that this investment will go overseas, risking jobs here and squandering our best opportunity in decades to reverse industrial decline.

The decisions made by government – both this side of the general election and after – will shape the lives of the region’s young people.

Politicians would do well to keep them in mind as they approach forthcoming decisions on CCUS.