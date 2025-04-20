Carbon capture presents huge opportunities for the region - Jorge Pikunic

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Face north to see the Saltend Chemicals Park, home to some of Europe’s largest manufacturers in the sector. Look west, and the towers of a supplier of battery-grade coke, vital to EV manufacturing, stand tall. Ahead, ships arrive in the UK’s largest port. On a cloudless day, white propellers with blades built in Hull, glint in the horizon: Hornsea Two, the world’s largest offshore wind farm.

Here is a community built on industry, today employing 360,000 people. Generations of families have honed their crafts in shipyards, factories, power plants and refineries, passing down expertise to their children to continue, if they can. They are the people that make the world go round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The region has evolved, continually. Today, local refineries lead the way in sustainable aviation fuels. Power companies are advocating for carbon capture and low-carbon hydrogen, and tech companies are exploring clean, reliable power for emerging data centres on the banks of the estuary.

Jorge Pikunic is the chief executive of VPI.

But the Humber remains the UK’s most emitting cluster. With net zero enshrined in law, and the pledge for clean power by 2030, its industries need a route to decarbonise, or face relocation.

This year offers a once-in-a-generation opportunity to turn the Humber region into a global leader in clean energy and decarbonised industry, while maintaining its existing, thriving industries. Success hinges on a technology: carbon capture and storage (CCS) – the only decarbonisation option for the region’s hard-to-abate sectors, and a crucial technology for the UK’s energy security.

Last year, the government made a big commitment to CCS with £20bn approved for clusters in Teesside and Liverpool. For the last five years, public officials have worked tirelessly with industry to set in motion the development of Viking CCS, a unique carbon capture and storage network, here in the Humber.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Industry in the Humber is ready to invest to make this happen. For example, VPI’s plant in Immingham, is one of the first projects proposed to use the Viking CCS network. We are waiting for the go ahead as one of the first proposed emitters. This could ultimately lead to private capital investment during this parliamentary term to retrofit VPI’s power plant with carbon capture technology. Because we run 24/7 to provide power and steam to nearby refineries, we can capture enough emissions to kickstart the network.

Green lighting the project could be helpful for a fiscally constrained administration, looking to promote sustainable growth, as it delivers on its strategic objectives and answers recent concerns about the development of the CCS industry.

VPI is ready to commit £1.5 bn, creating 1500 construction jobs in the next five years. The broader Viking CCS cluster would unlock a further £13bn, creating 20,000 jobs at peak construction. And we would use a mainly British supply chain, creating a halo effect.

Our project is a retrofit. Applying capture technology to our existing plant is cheaper and quicker than building from scratch. Viking CCS is arguably less complex to build.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I share this government’s ambition to show how economic growth can address regional inequality. Proceeding with Viking CCS now will demonstrate how a strategic, mission-driven government can successfully transition an industrial hub into a future powerhouse, in a just and meaningful way.

Let’s not walk away from it.