Care in the community needs all stakeholders to work together

For too long the NHS has been viewed as the cure for all of the nation’s ills. But all that has done is left the country with a broken health service that is costing the taxpayer more and more.

That is why the warning from the Local Government Association (LGA) that councils have been sidelined when it comes to reform and funding decisions need to be considered carefully.

The LGA says the Government and NHS needs to work closer with councils to co-design a modern health and care system that is rooted in prevention, community-led solutions and long-term wellbeing.

Currently, the NHS seems to be in a perpetual state of crisis. Patient waiting lists and the phenomenon of bed-blocking have left the health service treading water. As have various industrial disputes under the previous government.

Medical equipment on a NHS hospital ward. PIC: Jeff Moore/PA Wire

The evidence is clearly there that the focus needs to shift to care in the community. Otherwise Britain will find itself throwing more and more money with worsening outcomes.

Central to delivering care in the community will be strong relationships between local government, health and voluntary and community sector leaders.

It is also crucial that the Government fixes the social care crisis, once and for all.

Social care has been ignored too long and a lot of the issues in the NHS can be traced back to a failing system.

Campaigners have long argued for greater precedence to be given to social care and with an aging population it will only grow in importance.

There is a feeling that the Government has kicked the can down the road when it comes to social care reform with the Casey Commission due to issue its final report in 2028.