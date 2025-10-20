Care needs to be taken before we simplistically cheer on investment by AI firms - Andy Brown

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Machine learning has a nasty tendency to take income away from middle class professionals and transfer it to extraordinarily wealthy owners of software licences, data storage sites and land beneath which there is fossil fuel.

If a business needs a legal opinion on a complex issue it can pay a very expensive barrister who has studied for many years to provide an opinion and write a letter. Or it can ask its chatbot to scrape through every piece of data that has appeared in public on the topic and supply a letter stating its case. That wipes out a lot of highly paid jobs and transfers the earnings to the software company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The relentless increase in the proportion of society’s resources owned and controlled by the very wealthy is already distorting our society in some very ugly ways. The tech giants control most of the US mainstream media and almost all social media. They can spend billions casually whilst others are struggling to heat their homes and put food on the table. It could get a lot worse.

A laptop keyboard. PIC: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

That said it is of course true that in certain circumstances using so-called AI can be incredibly beneficial. If a surgeon is using a computer to guide operating machines then most of us would want the software to have studied every similar procedure and be making suggestions about the course of action that has succeeded most often in the past.

In other circumstances machine learning wipes out opportunities for employment without bringing much in the way of benefits and comes with some serious downsides.

The big problem is that there isn’t any actual intelligence but a lot of machine learning. There is a lot of brute time being spent on finding everything of relevance to a topic but not enough ability to discriminate between quality sources and rubbish that is published. Not enough care is being taken over checking AI reports are actually accurate. They are often badly flawed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert F Kennedy’s opinion about vaccines and their effectiveness are highly likely to get reprocessed into an authoritative AI generated report about the subject. Proper factual scientific evidence that MMR vaccines work to save lives and that polio and other diseases have been almost eliminated by these incredible boons to humanity could get drowned out by the sheer volume of ill-informed inaccurate opinion pieces now being published in the States.

People could die because badly designed raw scraping of data can result in repeating the commonest opinion instead of the accurate one. Rubbish in has long produced rubbish out. Now we have to deal with machines searching amongst high volumes of rubbish to re-enforce nonsense.

This has already resulted in reports being generated by poor quality AI that contain appalling attitudes towards women voiced by the likes of Tate brothers and machines learning very dodgy racial prejudice.

What also needs to be taken into account is the sheer amount of energy that is being gobbled up by AI programs searching through huge volumes of data to try and provide pretty useless things like a bad poem about your cat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Banks of computers use up a lot of energy and need cooling by a lot of water. One recent estimate is that AI will be consuming more water than Denmark within the next two years.

There has been a lot of not entirely misplaced concern about using good agricultural land for solar panels. Using it for warehouses containing banks of computers may prove a much worse use of scarce green fields.

Ignoring new technology and hoping it will go away is rarely a good idea. Not making adequate plans to control and manage it is an even worse one.

New and efficient means of generating and storing electricity are bringing down costs and creating the potential for getting the climate crisis under control. Much of the AI technology is working in exactly the opposite direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AI isn’t neutral. It brings great rewards to those who own and control it and to the suppliers of fossil fuel technology which it currently depends upon. Do we really want to cover our countryside with machines mining for bitcoins that are solely needed to dodge tax or hide the proceeds of crime?

Care needs to be taken before we simplistically cheer on investment by AI firms or create poorly regulated investment zones where significant amounts of public money is spent on subsidies for activities of dubious value.

No technology is all good or all bad. Much depends on what the company is trying to do, where they are trying to do it and how much energy it is going to burn.

Our government needs to give a lot more thought to what investments they are encouraging. Not all growth is good.