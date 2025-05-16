Care workers are key to easing the burden on the NHS - Daxa Patel

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our social care is already on its knees and is crumbling further. With funding cuts and cuts to local authority budgets, the elderly and the vulnerable are not getting the care support they need in many cases.

The decision to ban skilled care workers from coming to the UK to provide this vital service means two things, either we need more willing and able people from our own country to step in to do these jobs, or those who need this service are disempowered and left high and dry without the help they need in order to have a life that is worth living.

The Prime Minister made this big announcement to curb immigration and end the recruitment of care workers from overseas without setting out a plan B.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaking during a press conference on the Immigration White Paper. PIC: Ian Vogler/PA Wire

This sector already suffers from a staff shortage and we must not forget many suffered from burn out from the intense pressure while the country was in lockdown. Traditionally, care worker pay is low and the cost of living makes it an unattractive or even a practical vocation for those who would like to dedicate their lives to helping others. According to the BBC, official estimates last year for England show there were 131,000 vacancies and that does not include vacancies in social care.

Care providers rely heavily on overseas recruits and this problem will be compounded by the government’s decision.

The government wants to create ‘a migration system that is controlled, selective and fair’ by encouraging extending visas for existing staff but if these people are employed how will that help fill a vacancy? The government wants migrants already in the country who have yet to find a job to apply for jobs in the care sector, but what if they don’t have the desire, passion and human skills that this sector needs? The same point applies to training more people from the UK, if there was an uptake of UK nationals working in this sector there would be no need to employ staff from overseas in the first place.

In an ideal world we would take care of our own with pride and diligence, but we are not living in an ideal world. The pandemic gave us an insight on who does what when we are on our knees, the key workers vs those who were not deemed as essential workers reminded us that care sector workers are vital key workers, like we need air to live.

Though I do not blame the government for wanting to address the immigration issue, it is like pulling the carpet from underneath those who are barely able to stand.

Social care has been in crisis and council funding of services continues to be squeezed. Add to the mix a nation with an ageing population and the fragmentation of community support and we are left with people struggling on their own.

If the elderly suffer more falls due to having to manage on their own there will be a knock-on effect on the NHS and even more bed shortages. Social care and the NHS go hand in hand and all of us have a right to feel empowered.

In a sector where pay does not match the cost of living there will be a vacuum of support which in turn means not only will we have old people dying due to no heating or warm food, we will have more vulnerable people with complex needs struggling and suffering more.

Perhaps the sensible way forward is to give incentives to UK nationals to see care sector jobs as an attractive well-paid occupation where providing often intimate care is seen as an act of service which is rewarded and recognised accordingly.

I strongly advocate for increasing UK recruitment in the care sector. When individuals are at their most vulnerable, the comfort of being cared for by someone who shares their cultural background can be invaluable. I have witnessed situations where language barriers, despite not necessarily leading to substandard care, have caused misunderstandings. Care workers are inherently compassionate, drawn to the profession by a desire to serve.

However, the low pay can sometimes attract individuals who may not have the best intentions. Having dealt with cases of elder abuse, I know the reality of these concerns.

Instead of dwelling on past government policies that have inadvertently strained our public services, we should focus on building a consensus beyond party politics.

To ease the burden on the NHS, social care must be adequately supported and funded.

This requires skilled, empathetic staff who can empower individuals to live safely and independently in their homes.