Celebration of 200 years of the modern British railway system is a reminder of its powerful potential

The 200th anniversary of the modern British railway system is the perfect time to look back on and reflect on the importance of rail travel.

There are few inventions that have had as transformative an impact on Britain as the railways. They were not just emblems of innovations but drivers of it.

It didn’t just get people from A to B but changed the way they lived their lives. Towns and villages thrived through them. People’s wellbeing improved. Not only that but it had also given rise to its own style.

The Yorkshire Post Magazine celebrates 200 years of the modern British railway. The region has more reason than most to celebrate the railways.

The National Railway Museum in York. PIC: James Hardisty

York’s National Railway Museum is the biggest in the world with 800,000 visitors a year visiting it. The city itself was transformed following the advent of the modern British railway system.

The museum does great work not only bringing old locomotives to younger generations but also educating people of the importance of rail.

In his news book, To the Sea by Train, York-born author Andrew Martin tells the story of how the railways led to more and more people getting a chance to visit the seaside for the first time in their lives.

In the modern world when air fares are cheap, we can take holidays for granted but 200 years ago it was a novelty.

Going into the future, there’s no reason why rail travel cannot once again change lives for the better, especially against the backdrop of climate change. The more mobile people are, the more opportunities open to them.

