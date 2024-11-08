Chancellor and Transport Secretary strike the right note but region will be wary about transport promises
But it would be churlish to dismiss genuine attempts to invest in and update the North’s antiquated infrastructure.
The Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU) between York, Leeds, Huddersfield and Manchester, announced in last week’s Budget, is certainly to be welcomed. The Department for Transport says the upgrade will slash journey times between Manchester and Leeds from 50 to 42 minutes, with up to six fast services every hour.
The optics of the Chancellor’s and the Transport Secretary’s visit are good and they are certainly singing the right tune when it comes to rail investment in the North. It is important for them to understand what is needed in the region.
For example talking about the link between economic growth and investment in transport infrastructure.
The Yorkshire Post has long advocated the need for widespread transport improvements because it has seen how critical it is for businesses to thrive. Thriving businesses create jobs and opportunities for the good people of Yorkshire.
But anyone who has ever had to travel anywhere in Yorkshire by rail will know just how arduous and time consuming simple journeys can become. A trip between Sheffield and Manchester would take at least an hour and 15 minutes. That’s before the inevitable delays and general chaos caused by cancellations.
It’s easy for the Government to make promises, what remains to be seen is whether it is capable of delivering on those promises. Or if the region’s railways are going to be littered with yet more false dawns.