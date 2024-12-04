Chancellor’s announcement at the Great Northern Conference to give more powers to Mayors is to be welcomed

The Chancellor’s presence at the Great Northern Conference was a good sign. What was even better was the commitment to double down on devolution and provide local leaders with more powers to unlock the region’s true potential.

Rachel Reeves spoke to an audience of business and civic leaders at the conference organised by the events team from The Yorkshire Post’s parent company National World.

Her commitment to boost economic growth in the North of England will have been widely welcomed by the experts present at the event.

It wasn’t just sweet words on offer from the Chancellor. As she announced new powers for regional mayors to enable them to attract international investment, support businesses growth and create better places for people to live and work.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves outside 11 Downing Street. PIC: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

The Government’s chief ambition is to grow the economy. It is the right thing to do. The economy underpins all aspects of our lives from healthcare to education.

And it is good to see that the Chancellor recognises that regions like ours will be central to delivering economic growth.

The new powers will be set out in the English Devolution white paper later this month and will see new strategic partnerships set up with the Department for Business and Trade focused on domestic growth, exports and investment.

These partnerships of course need to have a strong voice from regional leaders. The Government should avoid falling into the same trap as the Tories by dictating to regions.

Innovation is another area that the North can contribute greatly too. Whether that is in engineering or in technology, places like Yorkshire already have innovative firms at the frontier of development.