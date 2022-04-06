This time, it intends to sell off Channel 4 (C4) – the resounding modern success story of broadcasting which supports independent producers and workers nationwide – right at the moment that it gets into the swing of operating from its new headquarters in Leeds.

Publicly-owned, but privately-financed, C4 doesn’t cost us a penny – but gives us so much, not least Yorkshire-based entertainment such as Ackley Bridge, and much more besides.

The decision to sell it off is surely based on an ideological opposition to public ownership.

Sinead Rocks, boss of Channel 4 in Leeds. Picture: James Hardisty.

To an electorate who voted in the Conservatives, that cannot be a surprise.

But it will be extremely galling for many industry experts, given the support for keeping the institution in public hands during a recent consultation on its future –a process which now appears to have been a time-wasting sham.

Before departing the organisation Sally Joynson, former CEO of Screen Yorkshire who helped to bring C4 to Leeds, said in December that the number of consultation submissions – around 60,000 – “demonstrates the strength of opinion against the privatisation”.

C4 itself said the decision was “made without formally recognising the significant public interest concerns which have been raised” in that process.

The decision has also angered Yorkshire Tory MPs, with Kevin Hollinrake, Jason McCartney and Alec Shelbrooke telling the Prime Minister that the move is “contrary to the levelling up agenda”.

The independent sector relies heavily on C4 for commissions and one major benefit to Yorkshire has been investment since Leeds was announced.