Cherish the staff and volunteers that keep North Yorkshire Moors Railway rolling

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, those behind the railway should not be taken for granted. There is the paid staff of 104, cut down from 119 previously. Some of these are highly specialised roles, all of them contribute to providing visitors with the best possible experience.

Talk of cutting staff numbers further should concern anyone who cares about heritage railways. The organisation is facing major financial challenges amidst falling visitor numbers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The not-for-profit charity says it is planning on relying more on volunteers. The trust has more than 1,100 registered volunteers.

The No. 45596 Bahamas on route from Grosmont to Pickering travelling on this heritage line through the famous North York Moors National Park. PIC: James Hardisty

This army of volunteers should be lauded for the work that they do, unpaid. They do not get the appreciation that they deserve. For these most selfless of people, passion for preserving our rich past is the main motivator.

North Yorkshire Moors Railway says it wants to “change the demographic” of its existing volunteer base to make its helpers “more varied in age and more diverse”. That is understandable. In order for the organisation to futureproof itself it needs younger volunteers and those with different backgrounds who are capable of contributing in different ways.

However, North Yorkshire Moors Railway should not forget the existing volunteers, who have dedicated many years of their lives to the railway. They do not deserve to be shunted into the sidings.