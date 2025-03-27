Child poverty figures show that action is needed to protect the most vulnerable in society

The recent welfare cuts have set alarm bells ringing amongst some Labour backbench MPs. Understandably so, given that there’s a risk that the most vulnerable in society may end up falling victim to the cuts.

One particular group that everyone needs to be concerned about is children living in poverty. Young people that are being disadvantaged before they ever get a chance to show their promise.

The fact that the number of children living in poverty in the UK has reached a record high of almost 4.5 million, should be a concern to us all.

The official figure came a day after Government estimates suggested welfare cuts will plunge thousands more children below the poverty line by the end of the decade.

While the Chancellor must balance the books, it is imperative that over the course of this Parliament, the Government starts taking meaningful steps on tackling child poverty.

The warning from the charity Save the Children that “this could be the first Labour government that oversees a significant rise in child poverty” should make Ministers pause for thought.

Through no fault of their own that these children are born into poverty. And it is a great injustice that they have to suffer lifelong consequences as a result.

It is the nation’s collective responsibility to protect the most vulnerable, especially children. Ensuring that children are not born into poverty is also in the taxpayer’s interest. Everyone pays less if these children go on to lead successful lives, contributing to the nation’s coffers themselves.