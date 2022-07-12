Child poverty numbers shaming for the country - The Yorkshire Post says

As a dozen Conservative MPs eye the top job in the land amid a fierce leadership contest, it is so far removed from the reality of daily struggle experienced by too many families.

A study carried out by Loughborough University for the End Child Poverty Coalition shows 33 per cent of children in the region are defined to be living in poverty, according to official Government statistics - above the national average of 27 per cent and the third worst by region behind only London and the West Midlands.

Bradford, the study shows, has the highest rate of child poverty in the region with 39.8 per cent.

It is notable that the report also shows that child poverty in the UK fell to the lowest level in seven years in the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, with charities suggesting this is likely down to extra support given to families.

However, that is little comfort to those who remain in dire straits and who are forced every day to make difficult decisions.

This is news that should, but is unlikely to, get the attention of those hoping to move into 10 Downing Street.

They are so distracted by in-fighting and their own ambition that what should be a rudimentary concern of bettering the lives of people across the country has taken a back seat.

As Joseph Howes, chairman of the End Child Poverty Coalition, says: “There will always be conflicting government priorities, but surely the wellbeing of the most vulnerable children in our society should be front and centre, particularly as we go through the most severe period of price rises for 40 years. It remains incredibly worrying that at a moment like this there is nothing in the Government’s Levelling Up strategy on this issue.”