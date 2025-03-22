Children and young people’s lives should be put at the heart of a pandemic plan

A lot has been said about what went wrong during the pandemic and rightly so. It was a grave health crisis that cost millions of people their lives worldwide. The Covid pandemic also changed the way we live and work, upending various institutions and norms which we had become accustomed to.

But while it is important that Britain meticulously pours over what went wrong and what worked well in the response to the Covid crisis, it will all be meaningless unless there is a robust pandemic preparedness plan.

Lessons cannot be learned if they are not taken forward.

Preparedness needs to be particularly focused on children and young people. They were often seen as an after-thought, as the country scrambled to save the lives of those most at risk.

Former children's commissioner for England Baroness Anne Longfield. PIC: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

However, we are seeing an entire generation coming through that is lumbered with disadvantages.

Not only was their education disrupted, their social skills have been stunted in many instances and a lot of them are now finding themselves coming into a world of work where there is little to no support to help them find their feet, owing to the switch to home working.

There is a high risk that it will only bake-in the disadvantages that they have already suffered.

As the highly-respected former Children’s Commissioner, Baroness Anne Longfield, says: “We need to remember and learn from what we’ve experienced so far. We need a new infrastructure in government around protecting children.”