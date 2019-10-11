Chris Williamson row exposes Labour divisions on anti-Semitism: The Yorkshire Post says

In February this year, The Yorkshire Post revealed how Labour MP Chris Williamson had told a meeting of supporters in Sheffield to applause that their party had been “too apologetic” and “given too much ground” over anti-Semitism allegations.

Watch: Chris Williamson's controversial remarks at Sheffield Momentum meeting

The resulting fallout, which led to a courtroom battle, has been deeply revealing of the party’s intense divisions on the issue of anti-Semitism – and shown exactly why many Jewish voters are loath to back them.

The Derby North MP was initially suspended from the party after this newspaper published video footage of him making the remarks. But his suspension was lifted in June by party officials - only for him to be suspended again days later following a backlash against the decision by dozens of Labour MPs led by deputy leader Tom Watson.

Williamson launched a crowd-funded legal challenge against his suspension, and a High Court has now ruled there was “no proper reason” for reopening the case against him. But he remains suspended due to further allegations that have been made against him.

The undignified hokey-cokey over Williamson’s future in the party has been happening at the same time as The Equality and Human Rights Commission has been formally investigating whether the Labour Party has unlawfully discriminated against, harassed or victimised people because they are Jewish after receiving a number of anti-Semitism allegations.

Mr Corbyn has repeatedly said Labour “totally opposes racism in any form whatsoever” and is tackling anti-Semitism - while also urging the Conservatives to take action on its own problems with Islamophobia.

But with the EHRC inquiry still ongoing and the court’s decision on Mr Williamson now set to ignite another internal furore, voters are unlikely to conclude Labour has a true grip on the problem.