City centres need to be reimagined as empty shops point to oversupply of retail space
While support for independent businesses should be encouraged, we need to acknowledge that times have changed and as such high streets need to adapt, including those in cities.
Ultimately, high streets are a bellwether for the economy. Unless the Government fixes the economy, then the future for them will continue to look bleak. That is not to say that the Government should not be focusing on high streets.
The new report from Centre for Cities, which revealed a striking divide in the state of high streets, calls on the Government to treat city centres as critical parts of the national economy and allocate £5bn of its recently announced £113bn investment to remake city centres with more office space, improved public realm and fewer shops.
A reimagining of how our towns and cities look is long overdue in places that are struggling.
There is already a shortage of housing in this country. By rethinking cities and increasing the size of the catchment of city centres through building more homes in inner-city locations, it would deal with two issues simultaneously.
But it cannot be a one-size fits all. For example while Bradford is one of the cities with the highest retail vacancy rates, according to Centre for Cities, York is a city with one of the lowest. This is thanks in part to a high share of tourist spending.
And if local residents don’t have money to spend or a reason to be in the centre, high streets struggle. This is illustrated by the amount spent on food in more affluent areas compared to those that are struggling.
