Civil service jobs need to be moved out of Whitehall for the good of regions like ours

For too long there has been a disconnect between the ivory tower of Whitehall and regions like Yorkshire. Decisions that directly impact the region were being made by people who simply do not understand the area or the people who live there.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That is one of the reasons why there is such strong support for devolution in this part of the world. There is still a long way to go but we are starting to see steps in the right direction.

It is hard to see how a civil servant in London would be able to deliver the best outcome for places like York, Leeds and Sheffield. It’s part of the reason why regional inequalities have widened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Therefore the decision to shift civil service jobs out of London is to be welcomed. Not only in the hope that we get better decision making but also as a boost to the local economy.

A street sign giving directions to Parliament Street and Whitehall in London. PIC: Yui Mok/PA Wire

The Government is planning to close 11 central London offices including the fourth largest government Whitehall building in a bid to reduce the number of roles in the capital by at least 12,000. With thousands of jobs moving to 13 towns and cities across the UK.

However, Yorkshire is already set to lose thousands of jobs once NHS England is closed down with a lack of clear plan for cuts leaving many staff with uncertain futures.

There is a negative perception of the civil service amongst the public. But the important work it does should not be underestimated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the main reasons for the negativity towards civil servants is because they are seen as out of touch.