Civil service jobs need to be moved out of Whitehall for the good of regions like ours
That is one of the reasons why there is such strong support for devolution in this part of the world. There is still a long way to go but we are starting to see steps in the right direction.
It is hard to see how a civil servant in London would be able to deliver the best outcome for places like York, Leeds and Sheffield. It’s part of the reason why regional inequalities have widened.
Therefore the decision to shift civil service jobs out of London is to be welcomed. Not only in the hope that we get better decision making but also as a boost to the local economy.
The Government is planning to close 11 central London offices including the fourth largest government Whitehall building in a bid to reduce the number of roles in the capital by at least 12,000. With thousands of jobs moving to 13 towns and cities across the UK.
However, Yorkshire is already set to lose thousands of jobs once NHS England is closed down with a lack of clear plan for cuts leaving many staff with uncertain futures.
There is a negative perception of the civil service amongst the public. But the important work it does should not be underestimated.
One of the main reasons for the negativity towards civil servants is because they are seen as out of touch.
There is also a feeling that the civil service suffers from group think. A new apprenticeship programme could help bring different perspectives to the table. Especially if they don’t have to relocate to Whitehall.