Reportedly corroborated by a colleague, the minister raised the issue at a regular meeting of Tory MPs and a name has apparently been given to chief whip Chris Heaton-Harris, who is in charge of party discipline.

Reports filtered out towards the end of Prime Minister’s Questions today, sparing Boris Johnson an immediate public humiliation in the House as he exploited the Punch and Judy spectacle to deflect from numerous other woes.

Lambasting the records of Labour from 12 years ago, with some irony the Prime Minister was content to roll out the ‘Captain Hindsight’ moniker for Sir Keir Starmer – mere moments after calling for members to treat each other with respect when responding to points about sexism directed at opposition deputy leader Angela Rayner.

Houses of Parliament. Pic: PA.

It is of course in the context of the latter issue that these latest allegations against a male Member of Parliament should be seen: deep-rooted misogyny and unacceptable sexual behaviour appear to be shockingly normal within the corridors of power.

It is not known at this stage whether the accused MP is a member of the Government but – while it is absolutely right that the issue is thoroughly investigated – it is another seedy distraction for Ministers when the cost of living crisis should be at the very top of their in-trays.

To be clear, in any other workplace, such a culprit would surely be sacked.

Perhaps Caroline Lucas MP’s late question to Mr Johnson on whether sexual harassment is grounds for dismissal under the ministerial code – it is, he said – was a pointed one.