Clear advice for stroke patients like me is hugely welcome - Robert Minton-Taylor

But finding a central source of information outside the support I received from the NHS proved to be elusive. While there are many books and guides on strokes, I found them daunting, especially in the months after my stroke when I found it difficult to concentrate.

However, a solution is now at hand. Today sees the launch of a groundbreaking initiative called ‘All Things Stroke’ www.wyh-allthingsstroke.nhs.uk that gives real hope to stroke survivors in the West Yorkshire and Harrogate (WY&H) regions.

‘All Things Stroke’ is a website that has been designed to provide stroke survivors with all the things they wanted to know about stroke but were afraid to ask. It’s essentially a one-stop-shop for advice and support with videos guiding you through various scenarios of stroke recovery.

Staff on a NHS hospital ward. PIC: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

The website was developed from the ground upwards by a team of WY&H hospital consultants, stroke nurses, GPs, physiotherapists, speech therapists, dietitians, occupational therapists and stroke survivors with the specific aim of devising an easily accessible website for stroke patients, their partners, carers, friends and family.

Research with patients, their partners and carers showed that resources for those affected by stroke tend to be rigid and don’t provide a person-centred approach, especially considering the everyday personal challenges stroke survivors like me often experience during their recovery.

Topics such as managing post-stroke fatigue, returning to work, and navigating the complexities of driving after a stroke were all raised as crucial areas for support which were lacking for stroke survivors after being discharged from hospital.

So the new website is designed to give advice over and above that given by GPs and hospitals in an easily searchable format. It will also provide information on stroke support groups across the West Yorkshire and Harrogate region.

I found All Things Stroke easily searchable, providing access to advice anywhere 24/7 on a range of devices – smartphone, laptop and tablet. The fact that you can use it alongside your hospital aftercare treatment and that you can dip in and out of it is a win-win situation for stroke survivors like me whose patience can be sorely stretched.

The new initiative is underpinned by the West Yorkshire Association of Acute Trusts - made up of Airedale NHS Foundation Trust (FT), Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS FT, Calderdale & Huddersfield NHS FT, Harrogate NHS FT and District, Leeds Teaching Hospitals FT and Mid-Yorkshire Teaching NHS FT.

All Things Stroke has been put together under the watchful eye of Matt Spencer, manager of the WY&H Integrated Stroke Delivery Network (ISDN). He said “It has been a privilege to work alongside stroke survivors, carers, and dedicated professionals to develop the website. I hope the resource brings clarity, support and a sense of empowerment to those navigating their stroke recovery, helping them feel informed and connected every step of the way."

Stroke survivor, Nathan Stone, 45, an IT consultant from Cleckheaton who had his stroke in 2015 and worked on the content for the new website said: “We have worked hard to ensure the website provides down to earth advice and reassurance to stroke survivors after what is a scary and life-changing experience.”

Phase two of the website, planned for 2026, will see a dedicated section for health and care professionals, including GPs, clinicians, therapists, community service personnel and care coordinators. It will provide training materials to help improve the rehabilitation of patients.

The NHS is facing tough reorganisational decisions right now which I’m not qualified to comment on. But what I can say is that the care and compassion I received on the Hyper Acute Stroke Unit (HASU) at Bradford Royal Infirmary and the rehabilitative care I got at Airedale General Hospital (AGH) were excellent. So too was the mental health support I gained from MyWellbeing College (now called Bradford District and Craven Talking Therapies).

As a stroke patient in Airedale Hospital I received amazing care from Dr Eman Abdus Sami, a stroke consultant and clinical lead at Airedale. I was fortunate too to get superb support from a team of nurses, physiotherapists, occupational therapists and care workers. The tailormade Stroke Patient Handbook compiled by specialist stroke nurse Pam Beaumont was the piece de resistance.