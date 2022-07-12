Climate breakdown warning another crucial reminder - The Yorkshire Post says

Such reminders are crucial, though.

The latest is by the head of the Environment Agency, stating that humanity is closer than ever to irreversible climate breakdown despite us being 60 years on from the birth of the modern environmental movement.

In a speech to environmental think tank Green Alliance in London tonight, the agency’s chief executive, Sir James Bevan, is expected to say that a biodiversity crisis poses an existential threat to human survival.

Sir James Bevan. Picture by Scott Merrylees.

The speech will mark the launch of a new report setting out the scale of the threat faced by England’s wildlife.

It found 41 per cent of native fauna and flora species have decreased in abundance since 1970, with 15 per cent facing extinction.

Among the mammals, birds, butterflies and moths designated as priority species, numbers have plunged by 61 per cent over the same period.

A quarter of England’s mammals are facing extinction, the research has found.

“If that doesn’t make you angry, you haven’t been paying attention,” Sir James will say.

There are ways to take action, large and small.

For pennies, even the most reluctant of gardeners can get their hands on wildflower seeds to aid biodiversity outside their own homes. Sacrifices will need to be made but small efforts count as well.