Climate pledge a step in right direction for action in our region - The Yorkshire Post says

Yorkshire as a region has more reasons than most to take climate change seriously and look to set the path forward to a sustainable future.

This summer showed just how precarious our climate is and how reliant we are on it remaining stable. The heatwave parched the earth, hit crops and led to wildfires in parts of the county. Subsequently, a hosepipe ban followed.

Over the years, we have also seen communities nearly swept away by devastating floods.

That is why the launch of the Climate Action Pledge by the Yorkshire and Humber Climate Commission is a welcome step.

Liz Barber, chair of Yorkshire and Humber Climate Commission, says “This is an opportunity for businesses and organisations to create a movement for a greener, more secure and prosperous Yorkshire". PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The pledge will invite businesses and organisations to show their commitment to tackling the climate and ecological emergency.

It is being launched at the Yorkshire Post Climate Change Summit today. While the Cop 27 gathering may have seemed remote to ordinary people, the climate change summit is a real grassroots event. Bringing together policymakers with businesses and people who care passionately about safeguarding the future of the planet.

Yorkshire firms have a good track record when it comes to sustainability. They have not shied away from the climate emergency. But there still remains a lot of work to be done collectively.

