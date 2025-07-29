Closure of community spaces such as pubs have driven people into dangerous online bubbles

A year on from the Southport riots, there are still simmering tensions beneath the surface. Britain cannot be complacent about the potential for further violence on its streets.

While the reasons for the disorder last year were myriad, the analysis from think tank IPPR sheds light on how the closure of community spaces had created a “tinderbox”.

At the heart of the matter is the fact that communities are being fragmented and have been for some time. It started as a result of screen-based technology and it is a trend that has been accelerated by the proliferation of social media.

What’s been created is a vicious circle where people no longer go out into their communities, to pubs, parks or leisure centres, these then shut and the retreat into online spheres continues apace.

The analysis points out that every month 50 pubs in the UK close for good and an estimated 600 youth clubs shut between 2012 and 2016.

This research is a reminder of the importance of pubs. Too often closures are greeted with a shrug. There’s a misconception that they are simply places for people to drink. When in reality they offer much more than that. Acting as a refuge, a meeting place, a place for communities to mark occasions. Most importantly it gives people a sense of belonging.

Instead we have people retreating into the dark corners of the web. This also highlights why social media giants need to be held accountable.

Austerity is beginning to bite, not least when it comes to community cohesion. Often derided as a waste of public money, the riots were a reminder that community spaces are not just a nice-to-have. Rather they are vital for helping young people from disadvantaged backgrounds.