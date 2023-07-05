All Sections
Closure of rail ticket offices will make life difficult for some passengers - The Yorkshire Post says

It is understandable that the rail industry is under pressure to save money, especially following a dip in passenger numbers after the pandemic.
The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post
Published 5th Jul 2023, 16:45 BST

However, by proposing a mass closure of railway station ticket offices, the signal it sends is that passengers shouldn’t eschew other forms of transport for the rail.

The closures will only make life more difficult for elderly and vulnerable passengers. It is why disability charities have reacted negatively to the proposals.

Louise Rubin, head of policy at disability equality charity Scope, says that little reassurance has been given that these changes will make the rail network more accessible for disabled people. She added: “We’re deeply concerned that they will result in more people being stranded without the support they need.”

'This transition needs to be managed so that those who struggle with ticket vending machines and online purchasing are not left standing at the platform.'

Stephen Brookes, rail policy adviser for charity Disability Rights UK, also condemned the programme. He said: “Disabled and older people, who experience the greatest digital exclusion, are going to be the hardest hit.”

Technology is going to continue to transform the way people live their lives and that includes rail travel.

But that does not mean that transformation should come at the cost of those who are digitally excluded.

Instead, this transition needs to be managed so that those who struggle with ticket vending machines and online purchasing are not left standing at the platform. Ticket offices provide vital information to these passengers, including the best deal available to them.

