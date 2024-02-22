Clusters can help bring about positive change to the care sector - Gillian Short

Created to bring about positive change in the care sector and to encourage collaboration, their values both align with my own, and I hope to encourage all companies involved in care in the area to get involved.

Whilst my career to date has not been in care, but retail, there are so many synergies and areas where my background can make a difference, and it is more often that a fresh pair of eyes within a different sector can see where more change is possible.

With 21 years experience in operational roles at Marks and Spencer, the need to work efficiently, and to trade and operate well are just as relevant for care as they are in retail. Everything relates to operational performance, and where margins are tight already, embedding processes to improve performance is key.

The hands of an elderly woman at a care home. PIC: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Social care after all is a business, and with a different outlook and a fantastic skillset to bring to the sector, I firmly believe that many people leaving retail, particularly in the current economic climate could all make a significant contribution to improving the care sector. Skills are all transferable, it is simply a case of using a different outlook and focusing them on similar challenges.

It was through launching a new company with my colleagues that I came across the YCA. Creating Flourish Healthcare Support, we will soon be opening a development of homes in the Sheffield area, suitable for young adults with autism or complex needs. In order to ensure that we were creating appropriate space and facilities we enlisted the help of Michael Short, relating to Positive Behaviour Support, which like the YCA, is another company under the banner of the Yorkshire Care Group. His advice and support has been outstanding in ensuring that we are creating the best possible accommodation and facilities, both inside and outside the building.

In co-production with each individual we will retro fit each home to suit, making individual changes to each home to match the needs of the people we support once they are finished. Talking with Michael however proved invaluable in discovering the work the YCA are doing and the mission they have launched. Care does need support; it does need more collaborating to problem solve on common challenges across the social care sector.

From a series of workshops last autumn the YCA developed a list of goals and areas that change does need to happen in care. First and foremost education – people need a better understanding of the opportunities and diversity of roles available in the care sector.

Career progression and the fact that people can have very rewarding careers needs much greater publicity. Recruitment also needs a much more focus and along with this improving retention rates. As such, training needs more focus and availability of the training needs addressing, particularly relating to grief training to support employees to cope with loss.

Business support and both digital innovation and artificial intelligence (AI) will also be playing a much bigger role in the care sector, and there are elements of this that need embracing, as technology can and will improve the roles people have.

All of these are exciting developments and something we at Flourish Healthcare Support want to be a part of, hence my decision to get involved with the YCA, and launch the South Yorkshire arm of the group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their goal at launch was to start ‘clusters’ of regional support that would all back the central movement. I want to reach out to care providers and suppliers across South Yorkshire to get involved and get on board too. To launch this we are having a breakfast networking event at the Burton Street Foundation in Sheffield on March 1, 8.30-10.30am. The whole focus being working together and getting more and more companies and care providers on board and collaborating together. The foundation itself has been brilliant in terms of its support. As the largest day service provider in the area, with over 250 service users, they too want to get involved and actively encourage positive change.

So why not come along and join us. Whether you are a care provider, service user, carer, health professional or manufacturer of disability products. We want involvement and support across the board and the more the merrier. Change is possible, it can happen, but only if we all join together to make it possible. If you are not based in South Yorkshire but want to come along to get more information about setting up a branch in your own area, then equally join us. Whilst this has launched in Yorkshire, the goal is for national involvement, and we want to grow. Want to be part of something new in social care? We look forward to seeing you there.