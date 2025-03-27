Coalition of the willing needs to remember what is at stake ahead of meeting in Paris today

When tanks started rolling over Russia’s border with Ukraine in February 2022, Europe’s worst nightmare came to pass. Decades of peace on the mainland were shattered.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ever since then, the bloodshed has shown no signs of abating. Ukraine has rightly resisted Vladimir Putin’s tyranny.

Sacrifices made by Ukrainians cannot be disregarded. These people have been fighting for liberty that so many of us take for granted. Yet this fact is being overlooked because of the macro political machinations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These sacrifices should not be pawned off by the US for a minerals deal.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and France's President Emmanuel Macron during a summit. PIC: Justin Tallis/PA Wire

It is hard to see how the cessation of hostilities will leave Ukraine in a position where its territory is rightfully returned. No such overtures have been made by Putin.

As for US President Donald Trump’s supposed attempts to bring about peace in the region, he should show his true negotiation prowess by confronting Putin about the concessions Russia needs to make.

It is clear the US President is driven by American interests, even in these negotiations. However, those interests will be put at risk if Putin gets his way. Other autocrats will only be emboldened by a capitulation in Ukraine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad