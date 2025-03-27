Coalition of the willing needs to remember what is at stake ahead of meeting in Paris today
Ever since then, the bloodshed has shown no signs of abating. Ukraine has rightly resisted Vladimir Putin’s tyranny.
Sacrifices made by Ukrainians cannot be disregarded. These people have been fighting for liberty that so many of us take for granted. Yet this fact is being overlooked because of the macro political machinations.
These sacrifices should not be pawned off by the US for a minerals deal.
It is hard to see how the cessation of hostilities will leave Ukraine in a position where its territory is rightfully returned. No such overtures have been made by Putin.
As for US President Donald Trump’s supposed attempts to bring about peace in the region, he should show his true negotiation prowess by confronting Putin about the concessions Russia needs to make.
It is clear the US President is driven by American interests, even in these negotiations. However, those interests will be put at risk if Putin gets his way. Other autocrats will only be emboldened by a capitulation in Ukraine.
Given this backdrop, it is more important now than ever before for European allies to come together. As the so-called ‘coalition of the willing’ meets in Paris today, they need to remember what is at stake. It’s not hard to imagine Russia encroaching further west in the future. Peace and security go hand-in-hand and all countries need to contribute.
