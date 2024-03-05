Some children suffer from rare and little understood diseases. Beyond the tally of more familiar physical conditions such as asthma and diabetes, there are significant growing issues of poor mental health and obesity in children and young people. There are also problems related to children’s welfare, wellbeing and the fact that we – as a community - simply do not spend enough time listening to children about what works best for them.

As research specialists at Sheffield’s two universities and the children’s hospital, we are used to working on many of these challenges. However, we realised that our work could be strengthened immeasurably by pooling knowledge and practical experience of the issues that impact most on South Yorkshire’s children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We have some of the highest deprivation rates, health inequalities and worst health outcomes in the country, but by working together with our communities, we are committed to improving life for future generations.

Dr Meena Balasubramanian is clinical director for research at Sheffield Children's Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and senior clinical lecturer in musculoskeletal genetics at the University of Sheffield.

We know that beyond sharing information, we could all reap even greater benefits by sharing a more strategic approach and a single vision which focused on child health in South Yorkshire – for example by joining forces on funding bids to help us further develop our expertise in specialised areas.

The upshot of all this is the creation of South Yorkshire Children & Young People’s Health Research Network, or SCYPHeR.

The idea of SCYPHeR is very simple, but it actually represents a radically different approach to working across institutions, not least because it brings together a critical mass of healthcare clinicians and social scientists – to cover the whole spectrum of children’s health and well-being.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is different too because, for the first time, we have a formal and strategic working relationship with our colleagues across the three institutions. This will ensure there is a joined up approach and a direct link between the groundbreaking research taking place at the Universities and the patient experience within the hospital, allowing children and young people in South Yorkshire access to revolutionary treatments and therapies.

The mix of health and social science expertise is critical because it means we can coordinate and prioritise work on issues that impact on both the health of young people in our area and our response to it. Our strategic approach is mirrored in the six themes which guide all our work: rare disease, child welfare, health inequalities, child health technologies and the voice of the child.

Reducing health inequalities and giving our children and young people the best start in life can only have a beneficial impact on their health, wellbeing and happiness throughout their childhood and indeed into their adult lives. Even before its launch, SCYPHeR has inspired a series of seminars for sharing information between the three partners and encouraged us to apply for a £9m grant that we would otherwise have never even considered.

Our three institutions don’t always shout about what we do but we have track records of delivering ground-breaking research with children and young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The children’s hospital is one of just three dedicated children’s hospitals in England and a research-active institution leading work on delivering first in human gene therapies for rare diseases and ground-breaking research on childhood diseases. The University of Sheffield and Sheffield Hallam University likewise have specialisms that focus on research with children and young people, such as applied health research at Hallam and work shaping policy for provisions for care leavers in higher education at the University of Sheffield. Our work continues to help shape outcomes and practice for children and young people internationally.

So, we are actually in a really special place because of our expertise and the reputation we have each developed. Creating SCYPHeR is a way of capitalising on this, and allowing us to think differently, cross fertilise ideas and look, for example, at how we integrate projects happening across the region such as work on child health technologies to improve our response to child health issues.