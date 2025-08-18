Collaborative working will define Yorkshire's industries as they tackle challenges of tomorrow - Barry Taylor

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So much relies on heavy industry, be it power generation or the wider process operations, spanning petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, food production and so much more.

I believe collaborative working will define the next generation of leadership within industrial supply chains. Collaboration is a commonly used word – I don’t think I have attended a seminar, conference or networking event in the past 18 months that hasn’t said ‘to meet the demand, we will have to collaborate’. But who is doing it? I thought ‘why not us?’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Humber region needs 22,000 skilled construction workers to deliver the UK Net Zero ambition but how will it, with the likes of Hinkley Point, HS2 and Teesside all being developed at the same time? There’s also the challenge of replacing an aging workforce.

Barry Taylor is managing director of On Line Group.

I worked for Blackrow Group for 12 years before joining OLG, the two companies now heading up a collaboration with potential to deliver on a significant scale. We launched as Chancellor Rachel Reeves backed the development of a carbon capture and storage solution on our respective doorsteps, with hydrogen projects following.

In doing so, I recalled back more than 15 years ago, to the emergence of the offshore wind industry. It was different, new, and we didn’t know what skills we needed or how many people it would involve. We had no idea of the design, fabrication, assembly, installation and maintenance needs, as no-one had ever done it – except the Danish.

So I travelled across Europe to gain an overview of the engineering requirements. I even travelled to a Norwegian conference to meet two guys who lived in Grimsby who were pioneering our regional response.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those two men were Winston Phillips, former managing director of then-FTSE listed Cosalt Plc, and the recently passed Kurt Christensen, who had seen the potential of wind and diversified his fishing vessel agency while championing the town’s opportunity. They laughed when I told them I had gone all that way just to meet them, asking why I hadn’t just knocked on their office doors, but they helped me, they introduced me to people, they shared their wisdom and they gave me their time, for free.

Thanks to them, I was invited to spend a month with Dong Energy (now Orsted) - the forefather of offshore wind. They sat me with their teams and taught me their processes, their approach to building and maintaining wind farms, but most importantly, their culture, and how they achieved their goals.

Now I truly understand what happened during that period. We collaborated. We aligned objectives to understand the value chain and we made it happen.

The Humber is now the shining light in global offshore wind, home to the largest wind farms in the world, supported by the largest operations and maintenance cluster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If our challenge is how we protect ongoing operations while these new projects mobilise, then I say it’s easy, let’s work together, understand each other’s issues and find a solution, now.

As engineers, we use our knowledge and creativity to solve complex problems. Through collaboration, we can create synergies which will reduce cost, streamline, improve communication and co-ordination; reduce downtime, reduce risk and – ultimately - drive continuous improvement.